Real-Time Dark Web, Open Intelligence Key To Indian Cybersecurity: Expert

Cybersecurity threats are taking a toll on the Indian economy. According to a projection made by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Indians may lose over Rs 1.2 lakh crore over the next year due to cyber frauds. According to the government data, Indians lost Rs 22,845.73 crore to cyber criminals in 2024, a 206% surge from the Rs 7,465.18 crore in 2023. Notably, not only individuals but even corporate firms fall prey to cybercrime. Experts are of the opinion that besides growing awareness, adoption of real-time tools can help minimise this loss.

With cyber threats in India becoming more sophisticated and frequent, real-time data and AI-integration can prove game-changing. Indian cybersecurity professionals need to tap into real-time threat data – including underground chatter, CVE alerts, and threat actor profiling – using conversational AI interfaces, eliminating the need for complex manual queries, feel experts.

"Real-time data is the frontline defence in cybersecurity—it enables instant detection, rapid response, and proactive threat prevention before damage is done," said Nandakishore Harikumar, Founder, Falcon Feeds, global threat intelligence platform. Notably, Falcon Feeds has rolled out its new MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server in India that enables enterprises and government agencies to access actionable threat intelligence through simple natural language interactions.

Experts feel that there is a need to aggregate intelligence from dark web, deep web, and open web sources to counter cyberthreats. "AI is becoming the co-pilot we never knew we needed. Organisations are finding practical ways to weave AI into their day-to-day operations. We're seeing development teams cut down iteration times, design processes become more collaborative, and products genuinely adapt to user needs. The real opportunity is viewing AI as a productivity multiplier, not a replacement," said Nandhu S, Product Engineer, Falcon Feeds.



India faced significant cybersecurity challenges in 2024. This alarming figure highlights the growing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks targeting individuals, businesses, and government systems. As digital dependence deepens across sectors, threats like phishing, ransomware, data breaches, and financial fraud have become more prevalent. The scale of these attacks underscores the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity measures, public awareness, and capacity-building. Promoting digital literacy, adopting robust security protocols, and encouraging timely reporting of incidents are essential steps toward building a safer cyber ecosystem in India.