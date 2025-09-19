'Reality Hit Hard': BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Gen Z Remark As NSUI Loses DUSU Polls

New Delhi: Congress Leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, during a press conference on Thursday as part of his ongoing ‘vote chori’ (vote theft) allegations, asserted that the nation’s Gen Z would protect the Constitution, safeguard democracy, and resist electoral fraud. His comments came shortly after youth-led movements in Nepal reportedly led to the downfall of the government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swiftly responded, warning Gandhi of a possible Nepal-style consequence and suggesting he should be prepared to leave the country.

Speaking at the press conference, the Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha accused unidentified individuals of large-scale voter deletions, calling on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to address the issue. He claimed to possess “100 per cent proof” to back his assertions.

Following the event, Rahul Gandhi took to the social media platform X, stating, “The nation's youth, the nation's students, the nation's Gen Z, will defend the Constitution, protect democracy, and stop vote theft. I always stand with them. Jai Hind!”

BJP Responds

In response, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey posted on X, “Gen Z is against family politics”, an apparent jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s political lineage.

The next day (Friday), Dubey reiterated his stance, adding, “We said they stand with the youth of the country, and the honourable Prime Minister is also continuously striving for social change in the campaign against dynastic ideology and corruption. This time, all dynastic politics will be out.”

Speaking to ANI, Dubey further alleged, “Rahul Gandhi wants to instigate civil war in India... He is working with the Soros Foundation to divide the nation... If Gen Z rises in India, Congress and its allies would be seen absconding from the nation...”

He continued, “Gen Z means the next generation, the youth, and how they want to decide about their nation and change the government. The Gen Z had already done this in India. The Anna and Arvind Kejriwal movement was a result of Gen Z... During the Nirbhaya case, one lakh people were on the streets in 2013, but the BJP decided not to instigate violence... Rahul Gandhi wants to associate himself with what happened in Nepal and Bangladesh. At both places, the Gen Z was against nepotism and 'Parivarvaad'... Where is the 'Parivarvaad'?... It has been in the Gandhi family for decades... If he wants to provoke Gen Z, then I am with Rahul Gandhi; the entire Congress party will have to abscond from the country..."

"In Nepal and Bangladesh, the Gen Z were against corruption... The Congress has done all the scams. We have no allegation of a scam in the last 11 years. Gen Z Demands Amendments to the Constitution... Bangladeshi Gen Z wanted to make an Islamic nation, and Nepali Gen Z wants a Hindu Rashtra... India is a secular nation, but if the Gen Z demands a Hindu Rashtra, what would you do then?... Not just Congress, its allies too are dynastic parties. Rahul Gandhi wants to instigate civil war in India. Using the same civil war, Rahul Gandhi's grandfather, Nehru, divided the nation... He is working with the Soros Foundation to divide the nation. The BJP stands with the Gen Z. The Congress and its allies would be seen absconding from the nation...” Dubey said.

Dubey added, “We are with the Gen Z movement. We are not talking about stopping it. No one in the BJP is afraid. Kejriwal came to power because of the Gen Z movement. Later, he compromised with the corrupt Congress, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Stalin, and contested the Lok Sabha elections with the UPA... During the Nirbhaya incident, Gen Z agitation took place. If Gen Z agitation happens again, the BJP will support that movement. These corrupt, nepotistic leaders do not see anyone other than their own family among the 1.4 billion people..."

"There is an entire campaign on the Namo app for the last 1.5 years, and the PM has been saying that we want to bring educated youth into politics and be political activists... We will give this movement a boost; all these people, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh, Stalin, Mamata, Lalu Prasad, or Tejashwi Yadav, will be seen leaving the country... This time, the BJP will not repeat its mistake of not supporting Gen Z agitation, like we did during Arvind Kejriwal's movement and the Nirbhaya case movement. This time, the BJP will openly support Gen Z and will send the entire nepotism out...” Dubey said.

Addressing the idea of a Hindu Rashtra, he clarified, “If Gen Z wants to create a Hindu Rashtra, we will oppose it. Because those who live in India are already Hindus... If they want to include Hindu Rashtra in the Constitution, then perhaps the BJP will not be able to support the Gen Z...”

“Whatever their issues are, the BJP and the PM are already addressing them... The youth's issues are against nepotism. The PM speaks against nepotism every day. Gen Z's issue is against corruption. The PM is already campaigning against corruption. We will oppose Gen Z and perhaps not support them on one thing because we live in a secular country... If they want to create a Hindu Rashtra, we will oppose it. Because those who live in India are already Hindus. Therefore, there cannot be a Hindu Rashtra by making changes in the Constitution. It is already a way of life. If they want to include Hindu Rashtra in the Constitution, then perhaps the BJP will not be able to support the Gen Z...” he concluded.

Citing an example, Dubey said, “I was party election in charge in Aland... We thought that we would win that seat because the Congress had never won that seat. If the vote chori has actually happened, then Congress should thank the Election Commission, as Congress won that seat for the first time after Independence. Who did vote chori? Our candidate lost. PM Modi comes from a poor family... All these elite classes and high societies, nepotistic people, are not able to relate to a person who comes from a village. They don’t respect the PM... There has never been a Leader of Opposition with a mentality as low as Rahul Gandhi... He is working with the Soros Foundation to divide the nation into pieces... Nehru divided the nation into two parts, Rahul Gandhi wants to divide the nation into 10 parts...”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media, congratulating the BJP’s student wing ABVP for its victory in the Delhi University Students' Union elections. He wrote, “Congratulations to the council's workers on the resounding victory of @ABVPVoice in the Delhi University Students' Union elections. This victory is a reflection of the unwavering faith of the youth in the 'Nation First' ideology. This triumph will further accelerate the journey of transforming the council's student power into national power.”

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya added, “A day after Rahul Gandhi was fantasising about a Gen Z revolution, reality hit hard. The nationalist student organisation ABVP has swept the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls, winning 3 out of 4 seats, including the President’s post. The only seat NSUI managed, Vice President, also went to a former ABVP activist. This is the harshest reality check for Rahul Gandhi, right in his backyard, barely 10 km from his residence. Gen Z is crystal clear: they admire a self-made, inspiring leader like Prime Minister Modi, not the entitled product of dynastic politics like Rahul Gandhi.”