Reasi News LIVE: India-Pakistan War- Jammu Police Issues Advisory As Region Faces Blackout

Reasi News LIVE: India-Pakistan War- At 1.30 am on Wednesday, Indian armed forces carried out a coordinated strike codenamed Operation Sindoor, which dismantled nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. According to officials, “the operation, carried out in a rapid 25-minute window between 1.05 am and 1.30 am, targeted terrorist infrastructure from where attacks against India have been planned and carried out.”

India retaliated against Pakistan's drone attack with attacks in Pakistan's capital city, Islamabad, Lahore and Faisalabad.Tensions between India and Pakistan have significantly intensified after a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. On Wednesday, Indian defense sources reported that air defense systems successfully intercepted eight missiles launched from Pakistan. India opens three gates of Salal Dam in Reasi after Indus Waters Treaty freeze and military strikes on Pakistan.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Latest visuals from Reasi's Salal Dam built on Chenab River; 3 gates of the dam are seen open.



(Visuals shot at 4:45 pm today) pic.twitter.com/n2rd9NiW4b — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

Jammu Police Issues Advisory Amid Blackout

•Citizens urged to switch off all lights during blackout.

•Stay indoors & in safe locations.

•Avoid unnecessary vehicle movement.

•No need to panic — authorities managing situation.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Poonch of Jammu Division, and sirens can be heard. Sources say at least eight missiles were directed from Pakistan at Jammu Civil Airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia and neighbouring areas, and most of them were intercepted/blocked by the Indian air defence system.

The situation still remains volatile with increased military alertness on the border and in the skies.