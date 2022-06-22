Guwahati: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that it was essential for the party's survival to get out of the "unnatural alliance" and asserted that only the constituent parties benefitted during the tenure of the coalition government in the state. Shinde was referring to the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition that is in power in the state. The Sena is in coalition with Sharad Pawar's NCP and Congress. Shinde said while constituent parties benefitted, the Shiv Sainiks got weaker.

Shiv Sena's rebel MLAs led by Shinde met in Assam's capital Guwahati after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed people and said he was willing to submit his resignation to party MLAs. The rebel MLAs held a meeting in the hotel in Guwahati where they are staying after shifting from Surat. The meeting lasted about 50 minutes. Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Pallab Lochan Das said it is "their internal matter"."They may be discussing the issue. But we have provided facilities to them so that they don't have any inconvenience," Das said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed people amid a growing political crisis in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister said, "Some people say that it's not Balasaheb's Shiv Sena. They should tell what were the thoughts of Balasaheb. This is the same Shiv Sena that it was at his time, 'Hindutva' is our life."

Thackeray also made an emotional appeal to rebel MLAs saying that he was willing to quit his post as chief minister. "If you (MLAs) say, then I am ready to leave the CM post. It's not about numbers... I will leave if even one person or MLA is against me. It's very shameful for me if even a single MLA is against me," Thackeray said, adding that, "Sharad Pawar and Kamal Nath phoned me saying they want me to continue as chief minister." While offering to quit, he also said that "if they (rebel MLAs) had something against me, what was the need of saying all this in Surat? They could have come here and said this to my face." He again said, "If any of my MLAs wants me to not continue as the CM, I am ready to take all my belongings from Versha Bungalow (official residence of the Maharashtra CM) to Matoshri."

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde claimed earlier today that he has the support of 46 MLAs and the number will rise in the future."Right now we have 46 MLAs with us, including 6-7 Independent MLAs. This number will rise in the time to come. As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them," Shinde told ANI over the phone. Shinde said that the rebel MLAs are not in talks with the Shiv Sena or CM Uddhav Thackeray. "As far as the current political situation is concerned, I would say that we are Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainiks and will continue to be Shiv Sainiks. As of now, we are not holding any talks with Shiv Sena or the Chief Minister. We have not decided on the future course of action," Shinde had said.