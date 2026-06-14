/Rebel TMC faction claims support of 22 MPs, to seek separate bloc status from Speaker Om Birla

Rebel Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Sunday claimed that her faction now has the backing of 22 party MPs and is set to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to seek recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc.
Speaking to reporters at Delhi airport, Ghosh said the Speaker had granted the group an appointment and that a formal request would be submitted during the meeting. "I am going to Delhi for a meeting. A total of 22 people are with us. Lok Sabha Speaker (Om Birla) has given us an appointment to meet on Monday. We will meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on Monday and demand the formation of a separate bloc," she said.
Her remarks came amid reports of a meeting of the rebel Trinamool faction in Delhi. Sources said the gathering was initially planned in Kolkata before being shifted to the national capital.
Ghosh claimed that two more Trinamool MPs had decided to join the dissident camp, although she declined to reveal their identities. "When those MPs formally join the Trinamool rebel faction, the media will be informed," she said.
She added that the group had reached out to MPs who had voiced concerns over developments in West Bengal in recent years. "Those who have honestly expressed their opinion against the situation that has happened in West Bengal in the last four to five years have been contacted. The number (in the rebel Trinamool faction) is 22," she said.
The rebellion within the Trinamool Congress has deepened since the recent West Bengal Assembly election results. Signs of a split in the party's parliamentary ranks became visible in the Lok Sabha on June 1, when a large section of Trinamool MPs openly revolted against party chief Mamata Banerjee's leadership.
At the time, both Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee were in Delhi. Ghosh had then claimed that around 20 MPs were backing the rebel camp, which is seeking to support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.
On Friday, a document bearing the signatures of 19 Trinamool MPs surfaced publicly. The signatories included Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Bapi Halder, Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Banerjee, Jagadish Basunia, Asit Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari alias Dev, June Malia, Partha Bhowmik, Khalilur Rahman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag and Mala Roy.
Rachana Banerjee and Saayoni Ghosh reportedly signed the document later, taking the total number of signatories to 19.
According to sources within the rebel camp, the MPs have written to Speaker Om Birla requesting recognition as a separate bloc under the leadership of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. However, it remains unclear whether the Speaker has formally received the letter and, if so, when it was submitted.
The rebel faction received another boost on Saturday when Kolkata Uttar MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay joined the group, taking its claimed strength to 20 MPs.
Sources had earlier indicated that the dissident MPs had decided to support the BJP-led NDA alliance.
Attention is now focused on the identities of the two additional MPs whom Ghosh claims have extended support to the faction.
As matters stand, eight Trinamool MPs who have not signed the document are Abhishek Banerjee, Kalyan Banerjee, Sougata Roy, Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad, Shatrughan Sinha, Pratima Mondal and Sajda Ahmed.
If Ghosh's claim proves correct, two among these eight MPs could be preparing to join the rebel camp, further intensifying the crisis within the Trinamool Congress.
(With IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.