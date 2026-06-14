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  • /Rebel TMC faction claims support of 22 MPs, to seek separate bloc status from Speaker Om Birla

Rebel TMC faction claims support of 22 MPs, to seek separate bloc status from Speaker Om Birla

Her remarks came amid reports of a meeting of the rebel Trinamool faction in Delhi. Sources said the gathering was initially planned in Kolkata before being shifted to the national capital.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 06:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
Rebel TMC faction claims support of 22 MPs, to seek separate bloc status from Speaker Om Birla
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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