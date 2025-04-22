'Receives Threat Via Mail From D Company,' Says Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan
NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique received a death threat email from D company, demanding Rs 10 crore ransom. The police are investigating, and Siddique's family is disturbed by the threat.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddique, son of Baba Siddique, received a death threat via email on Monday, officials said. The threat stated that he would be killed "the same way" as his father.
According to the police, the sender also demanded Rs 10 crores from Siddique.
The sender further added that he would send such emails every six hours, the officials added.
Meanwhile, Siddique also claimed that the death threat email he received was sent from D company, which demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crores.
"I got a threat via mail from D company, as mentioned at the end of the mail, they demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore. The police have taken the details and recorded the statement. Our family is disturbed because of this", said the NCP leader told ANI.
Further investigation is underway.
