हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mayawati

Recent UP local elections remind one of 'gross misuse of official machinery' during SP rule: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati wrote, "Gross misuse of official machinery, money power and violence by the BJP during the election of district panchayat chairperson and now the block heads has brought back many such memories of SP rule."

Recent UP local elections remind one of &#039;gross misuse of official machinery&#039; during SP rule: Mayawati
File Photo

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said the elections for the district panchayat chairpersons and block heads in Uttar Pradesh were reminiscent of the "gross misuse of official machinery, money power and violence during the Samajwadi Party's rule".

"Gross misuse of official machinery, money power and violence by the BJP during the election of district panchayat chairperson and now the block heads has brought back many such memories of SP rule. That is why the BSP decided not to contest both these indirect elections," Mayawati said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

"Now, when the UP Assembly elections are near, the verbal opposition and aggression that the SP is showing against the BJP government is very deceiving and unbelievable because the SP regime was known for all these abuses of power for winning elections at all costs. People have not forgot anything," she said.

The former UP chief minister questioned why the SP remained silent on issues facing the poor and farmers. 

Apart from these issues, she claimed the SP did not raise their voice against unemployment, injustices, atrocities and violence happening here on the Dalits, backward and Muslim community. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MayawatiUttar Pradesh Block Pramukh electionsBJPSamajwadi Party
Next
Story

Delhi government to conduct survey to identify children orphaned by COVID-19 pandemic

Must Watch

PT35M18S

UP: Accuse who misbehaved with woman during Block Pramukh election violence arrested