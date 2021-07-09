Recent UP local elections remind one of 'gross misuse of official machinery' during SP rule: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said the elections for the district panchayat chairpersons and block heads in Uttar Pradesh were reminiscent of the "gross misuse of official machinery, money power and violence during the Samajwadi Party's rule".

"Gross misuse of official machinery, money power and violence by the BJP during the election of district panchayat chairperson and now the block heads has brought back many such memories of SP rule. That is why the BSP decided not to contest both these indirect elections," Mayawati said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

2. अब यूपी विधानसभा का चुनाव निकट है तब भाजपा सरकार के विरूद्ध सपा जो जुबानी विरोध व आक्रामकता दिखा रही है वह घोर छलावा व अविश्वसनीय, क्योंकि इन्हीं सब सत्ता के दुरुपयोग व हर कीमत पर चुनाव जीतने आदि के लिए सपा का पूरा शासनकाल काफी चर्चाओं में रहा। जनता कुछ भी नहीं भूली। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 9, 2021

"Now, when the UP Assembly elections are near, the verbal opposition and aggression that the SP is showing against the BJP government is very deceiving and unbelievable because the SP regime was known for all these abuses of power for winning elections at all costs. People have not forgot anything," she said.

The former UP chief minister questioned why the SP remained silent on issues facing the poor and farmers.

3. साथ ही, बात-बात पर ’हल्लाबोल’ के तेवर वाली सपा यहाँ के गरीबों, किसानों व बेरोजगारों आदि के अधिकारों तथा दलितों, पिछड़ों व मुस्लिम समाज के ऊपर यहाँ लगातार हो रहे अन्याय-अत्याचार व हिंसा आदि पर अभी तक निष्क्रिय क्यों रही है? यह भी सोचने की बात है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 9, 2021

Apart from these issues, she claimed the SP did not raise their voice against unemployment, injustices, atrocities and violence happening here on the Dalits, backward and Muslim community.

