'Reception Matters Deeply': Chief Justice BR Gavai Criticises Protocol Lapse During Maharashtra Visit

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Sunday expressed disappointment over the lack of protocol observed by Maharashtra’s executive officials during his first official visit. He exaggerated that the judiciary, legislature, and executive are equal pillars of democracy and that all must respect each other.

Gavai further added that if the Chief Justice of India visits Maharashtra, it is expected that the Chief Secretary, DGP and Mumbai Police Commissioner should be present.



"If the Chief Justice of India visits Maharashtra for the first time, it’s expected that the Chief Secretary, DGP, and Mumbai Police Commissioner should be present. Not doing so calls for reflection," Gavai added.

Reacting to the lack of protocols, he said, "Protocol isn’t new, and this marks the respect between constitutional institutions."

Meanwhile, he also appreciated Maharashtra’s democracy, police, and officials for being inclusive and accommodating, adding that the judicial infrastructure is excellent.

On May 14, Justice BR Gavai took oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India, an important moment in the country’s judicial history. As Chief Justice, he will lead the judiciary to protect the Constitution and deliver justice to all. His time in office will bring both challenges and opportunities.