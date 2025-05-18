Advertisement
'Reception Matters Deeply': Chief Justice BR Gavai Criticises Protocol Lapse During Maharashtra Visit

Chief Justice BR Gavai expressed disappointment over Maharashtra officials ignoring protocol during his visit, emphasizing respect among democracy’s pillars. He highlighted the importance of proper reception for constitutional heads.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 18, 2025, 09:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Reception Matters Deeply': Chief Justice BR Gavai Criticises Protocol Lapse During Maharashtra Visit Image: ANI

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Sunday expressed disappointment over the lack of protocol observed by Maharashtra’s executive officials during his first official visit. He exaggerated that the judiciary, legislature, and executive are equal pillars of democracy and that all must respect each other.

 "I’m disappointed with the executives in Maharashtra for not following protocol. The judiciary, legislature, and executive are equal pillars of democracy; all must respect each other," he said.

Gavai further added that if the Chief Justice of India visits Maharashtra, it is expected that the Chief Secretary, DGP and Mumbai Police Commissioner should be present.
 
"If the Chief Justice of India visits Maharashtra for the first time, it’s expected that the Chief Secretary, DGP, and Mumbai Police Commissioner should be present. Not doing so calls for reflection," Gavai added.

Reacting to the lack of protocols, he said, "Protocol isn’t new, and this marks the respect between constitutional institutions."

 

 

"When a head of a constitutional institution visits, the reception matters deeply..." he further added.

Meanwhile, he also appreciated Maharashtra’s democracy, police, and officials for being inclusive and accommodating, adding that the judicial infrastructure is excellent.

On May 14, Justice BR Gavai took oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India, an important moment in the country’s judicial history. As Chief Justice, he will lead the judiciary to protect the Constitution and deliver justice to all. His time in office will bring both challenges and opportunities.

