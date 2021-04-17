हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Record 2.34 lakh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours take India's active count to 16.79 lakh, total soars to 1.45 crore

According to the official data, there were 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases, 1,23,354 recoveries and 1,341 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Record 2.34 lakh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours take India&#039;s active count to 16.79 lakh, total soars to 1.45 crore
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Record 2.34 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours took India's active count to 16.79 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (April 17, 2021).

The country's total coronavirus caseload has now soared to 1.45 crore. According to the official data, there were 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases, 1,23,354 recoveries and 1,341 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases has risen to 1,45,26,609, of which, 1,26,71,220 are recoveries, 16,79,740 are active cases and 1,75,649 have succumbed to the virus. 

India's highest-ever single-day spike comes a day after it reported 2.17 lakh infections. The country, going through the second and the worst COVID-19 wave so far, recorded 2,17,353 new infections on Friday. 

The daily COVID-19 cases in India have doubled in the last 10 days. 

(This is a developing story)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Uttarakhand: Bypoll to Almora’s Salt Assembly seat begins

Must Watch

PT5M19S

DNA: Know what should be included in Corona's Tool Kit?