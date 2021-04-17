Record 2.34 lakh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours take India's active count to 16.79 lakh, total soars to 1.45 crore

New Delhi: Record 2.34 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours took India's active count to 16.79 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (April 17, 2021).

The country's total coronavirus caseload has now soared to 1.45 crore. According to the official data, there were 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases, 1,23,354 recoveries and 1,341 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases has risen to 1,45,26,609, of which, 1,26,71,220 are recoveries, 16,79,740 are active cases and 1,75,649 have succumbed to the virus.

India's highest-ever single-day spike comes a day after it reported 2.17 lakh infections. The country, going through the second and the worst COVID-19 wave so far, recorded 2,17,353 new infections on Friday.

The daily COVID-19 cases in India have doubled in the last 10 days.

(This is a developing story)