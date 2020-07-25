Record 4.2 lakh samples tested for coronavirus in past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 testing capacity at all-time high

New Delhi: A record number of more than 4,20,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted in a single day across India on Friday (July 24, 2020).

With 4,20,898 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the Tests Per Million (TPM) further increased to 11,485 and cumulative testing to 1,58,49,068. Both continue to maintain an upward trend.

Notably, there has been an increase in the number of labs from merely one in January 2020 to 1301 in July, inclusive of 902 government labs and 399 in the private sector.

The widespread testing has also been achieved through revised facilitative guidelines of testing by ICMR and governments' efforts.

The Union Government has advised all State and UT governments to keep up the strategy of “Test, Track and Treat” with aggressive testing which may lead to a higher number of daily positive cases initially but would eventually achieve a decline as has been demonstrated after Union Government’s targeted efforts in the NCT of Delhi.

With effective and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care approach, the Case Fatality Rate continues on its downward trend which means that the collective efforts of the Centre and State/UT governments have resulted to keep a check on the mortality due to COVID-19.

The Case Fatality Rate has significantly dipped to 2.35% now making India one of the countries with the lowest fatality rates around the world.

32,223 COVID patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of recovered cases has now reached 8,49,431.

The recovery rate has bettered to 63.54%. The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has further increased to 3,93,360.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, there have been a total of 13,36,861 coronavirus infections across India to date, of which, 4,56,071 are active cases, while 31,358 people have succumbed to the virus.