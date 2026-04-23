'Records will be broken this time': PM Modi on Bengal voting, lauds ECI for largely peaceful polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave full credit to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for ensuring overall peaceful and violence-free polls in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly election being held in 152 constituencies.

“Today, the first phase of voting in West Bengal is underway. I congratulate all the voters. Everyone should celebrate the festival of democracy. There has been less violence this time so far. Earlier, people were hanged, and the ruling party claimed it was suicide. I congratulate the Election Commission of India," the Prime Minister said while addressing a campaign rally at Krishnanagar in Nadia district, which is going to polls in the second phase on April 29.

The Prime Minister also expressed confidence in the high polling percentage recorded till afternoon and the enthusiasm with which voters were waiting in long queues in front of the polling booths, ignoring the scorching heat, to cast their votes.

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“The manner in which the polling is going on, and the enthusiasm with which the voters are voting, it seems all records will be broken this time. The state government employees are working responsibly to make the polling process peaceful. I congratulate all of them," the Prime Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also indirectly criticised West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, without taking her name, over the latter’s jibes about PM Modi’s unexpected stop in Jhargram for a quick bite of the popular Bengali street snack -- the 'jhalmuri', during his last campaign rally in the state on April 19.

“I heard that my jhalmuri matter jolted some people here. The funny thing is that I consumed Jhalmuri, and the Trinamool Congress felt the heat. After the results are declared on May 4, the BJP will celebrate victory in West Bengal. At that time, both sweets and jhalmuri will be distributed,” the Prime Minister said.

According to him, in West Bengal elections this time, the battle is more between “Trinamool Congress and common people” rather than between “the BJP and Trinamool Congress”.

“This time, the state government employees are voting after coming out of fear. Doctors are voting for better medical systems. Lawyers are voting to ensure justice. Teachers are voting for a fear-free educational system. The police are voting to serve the public,” the Prime Minister said.

He also said that during his recent tours, he had realised how the people of West Bengal are frustrated with the misrule of Trinamool Congress. “I have realised how sick people are of corruption, extortion, and hooliganism. There are many districts, where Trinamool Congress will not be able to open their accounts this time,” the Prime Minister said.

"Krishnanagar is voicing strong discontent against TMC’s misgovernance and lack of accountability. People are tired of its corruption and inefficiency," the PM said.