Recovered COVID-19 man held for false information on Facebook

Nagpur: A man who after recovery from the Coronavirus infection uploaded his discharge papers on social media and accused authorities in Nagpur in Maharashtra of unnecessarily placing him in quarantine was arrested, police said on Saturday.

Inspector Jayesh Bhandarkar of Tehsil police station identified the accused as Jamirul Jafirul Mohammad (32), a resident of Takia in Diwanshaha here.

"He had gone to Delhi on March 13 and returned here after two days. Based on his travel history, he was placed in quarantine on April 2, and tested positive for coronavirus on April 3. He was discharged on Friday after his samples tested negative post treatment," Bhandarkar said.

"However, he put up discharge papers on Facebook claiming he was never infected with coronavirus and that officials had unnecessarily placed him in quarantine. After Nagpur Municipal Corporation officials filed a complaint, we arrested him and place him in quarantine," he added. 

