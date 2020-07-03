Recovery rate of coronavirus COVID-19 crosses 60% in India

The recovery rate of coronavirus COVID-19 patients on Friday reached 60.73 per cent in India. In the last 24 hours, 20,033 people recovered and the recoveries exceeded the active cases by more than 1.5 lakh.

A high-level review meeting on preparedness for COVID-19 was held on Friday by the Cabinet Secretary with the states and UTs.

The total number of patients who have recovered so are is 3,79,891 with 2,27,439 active cases currently. As on date, there are 1,52,452 recovered cases more than the active COVID-19 cases.

There has been a steady rise in the samples tested every day with close to 93 lakh samples being tested till date. During the last 24 hours, 2,41,576 samples have been tested and the cumulative samples tested, as on date, is 92,97,749.