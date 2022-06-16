Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will soon recruit 40,000 additional constables in its various wings, and the process is likely to begin soon. Under this plan, 34,000 constables will be absorbed into civil police and 6,000 in other units, including PAC, radio and computer operators, said an IANS report. The recruitment process coincides with the Prime Minister`s direction to officials of Central departments and ministries to recruit 10 lakh people in the next 1.5 years. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Police had completed the recruitment of as many as 9,534 sub-inspectors in various wings.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board DG, Raj Kumar Vishwakarma, reportedly said that pending recruitment issues in courts from 2011 and 2013 were resolved after the Yogi government came to power in UP and fresh recruitments had also started. The state police have recruited 1.53 lakh personnel in the last five years.

"Now, we plan to recruit 40,000 more constables, following which the total would go further up to 1.93 lakhs, which is a record," the IANS report quoted Vishwakarma as saying. The DG said that the recruitment exam will be conducted in winter and the results will be out by next summer, and subsequently, the induction will be done by December 2023.

Nearly 1,003 candidates were recruited as SI and on equivalent ranks after the order of court pending since 2011, while 5,498 were recruited as constables and on equivalent ranks after court order on a recruitment in 2013.

UP govt to give priority to 'Agniveers' in police recruitment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the state government will give priority to 'Agniveers' -- soldiers recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force on short-term contract under the special 'Agnipath' scheme -- in the recruitment of police and related services.

The special 'Agnipath' scheme comes a day after Defence minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the 'Agnipath scheme' of short-term contractual recruitment, extending a maximum of four years, of soldiers in the tri-services that include the Army, the Navy and the Air force.

CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "@UPGovt will give priority to Agniveers in the (recruitment of) state police and related services after they serve Maa Bharti (country),” adding “The double-engine government of BJP is dedicated and committed for the upliftment of the youth and to secure their future. Jai Hind!"

Notably, CM Yogi Adityanath also praised the scheme and said it will create a ‘golden chapter’ in Indian military history.

(With Agency Inputs)