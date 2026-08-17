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Recruitment in Uttar Pradesh: Fair hiring v/s Parchi-Kharchi ka khel

The biggest tragedy of the Akhilesh Yadav tenure was that talent was often overshadowed by recommendations. The interview system, which was theoretically designed to assess a candidate’s personality and suitability, became, in practice, a tool to favour preferred candidates by awarding arbitrary marks.

Published: Aug 17, 2026, 10:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 10:15 PM IST
Recruitment in Uttar Pradesh: Fair hiring v/s Parchi-Kharchi ka khel

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