/Recruitment in Uttar Pradesh: Fair hiring v/s Parchi-Kharchi ka khel

If one wants to assess the moral backbone of a state, there is one question that must be answered: Does the son of a poor farmer get an equal opportunity when he sits for the same examination as the son of a powerful political leader? Who ultimately finds a place in the final selection list? The answers to these questions can be found through the window of the recruiting agency, and it is there that the foundations of transparency and integrity in governance become visible. These answers do not merely satisfy an academic curiosity; they reveal the line between justice and injustice, a line that determines whether democracy truly respects merit or merely proximity, nepotism and money. Now compare the two periods of governance: the Akhilesh Yadav government from 2012 to 2017 and the Yogi Adityanath government since 2017. It becomes evident that Uttar Pradesh has moved away from a system nurtured under the shadow of parchi-kharchi and restored to merit the right to determine its own destiny.