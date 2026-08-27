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Red alert in Kashmir: 13 anti-nationals, including 5 hybrid terrorists, nabbed following intercept crackdown

Jammu and Kashmir security forces arrested 13 suspected terrorists and terror associates across Kashmir and recovered a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, grenades and explosives during intelligence-led operations targeting terror networks and hybrid modules.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 10:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
Red alert in Kashmir: 13 anti-nationals, including 5 hybrid terrorists, nabbed following intercept crackdown

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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