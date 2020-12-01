Red alert issued by IMD for 4 districts in Kerala, heavy rain expected in these states

Days after being battered by Cyclone Nivar, the southern part of India is once again receiving heavy rainfall this week due to a depression forming over the Bay of Bengal.

According to India Meterological Department (IMD), a depression has formed over the Bay of Bengal on Monday (November 30) and the depression is expected to intensify further into a deep depression. The IMD also said that the depression would bring heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and south coastal Andhra Pradesh from December 1.

The IMD has issued a Red alert for four southern districts of Kerala - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts on December 3. An Orange alert has been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts for December 3.

For December 2, Orange alert has been issued for three districts of Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram and a Yellow alert has been issued for another three districts, including Alappuzha and Ernakulam for the same day.

"A depression has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal," the IMD tweeted, adding that the depression would intensify further into a deep depression during the next 12 hours.

"It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours. It is also likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the Sri Lanka coast around the evening of December 2," the IMD said.

Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood(Pre-Cyclone Watch for South Tamilnadu and South Kerala coasts),lay centered near Lat. 7.7° N and Long. 87.70°

"It is very likely to move nearly westwards thereafter and emerge into the Comorin area on December 3 morning,” the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

Last week, "very severe cyclonic storm" Nivar had hit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD has issued a red-colour coded warning for some parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, saying these areas would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Scattered to widespread rainfall has already been forecast over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Rayalaseema from December 1 to 3.