/IMD issues red alert for 4 north Bengal districts; heavy rain likely in Kolkata this week

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for four districts in North Bengal as heavy rainfall is expected over the next two days. The weather department has also forecast widespread rain across south Bengal, including Kolkata, where showers are likely to continue throughout the coming week due to active monsoon systems.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, heavy rainfall is likely on Sunday in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar districts. A red alert has been issued for these areas.
Cooch Behar is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while North Dinajpur is also likely to witness heavy showers.
The weather office said heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue across north Bengal, including Darjeeling, on Monday. Rainfall intensity is expected to reduce from Tuesday.
Scattered lightning activity is also likely in Malda and South Dinajpur districts over the next four days.
In south Bengal, heavy rainfall is expected from Tuesday in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts.
Most districts in the region are likely to receive rain from Sunday until next Saturday. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph are also expected in several areas.
Kolkata is likely to experience intermittent rain from Sunday. The rainfall activity is expected to become stronger from Tuesday and continue through next weekend.
While no fresh advisory has been issued for fishermen, authorities have advised them to regularly monitor weather updates.
Meteorological officials said the prolonged wet spell is being caused by a weak low-pressure area over western Gangetic West Bengal and an active cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.
The monsoon trough currently stretches from Punjab through Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand to southern West Bengal and the Bay of Bengal. Another trough extends from Bihar to the northwestern Bay of Bengal.
These weather systems are helping draw moisture from the sea and are supporting continuous rainfall across the state.
"The current weather systems are sustaining the rainfall activity across West Bengal. As per the forecast, rain is likely to continue in south Bengal till next Saturday, while a red alert has been issued for four north Bengal districts," a Met official said.
On Sunday morning, Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, which was 0.9 degrees above normal. The city's maximum temperature on Saturday stood at 33.2 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees above normal.
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