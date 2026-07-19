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IMD issues red alert for 4 north Bengal districts; heavy rain likely in Kolkata this week

IMD issues red alert for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar as heavy rain batters north Bengal.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 02:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
IMD issues red alert for 4 north Bengal districts; heavy rain likely in Kolkata this week
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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