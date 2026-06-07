Red Bull box gone, then jewellery vanished: Midnight filmy-style theft at YouTuber Rachna Gurjar’s home

Bhopal: A box of Red Bull worth nearly Rs 8,000 was the last thing seen in the hands of the burglars before they slipped out of a house in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district. By the time the night ended, the small detail had turned into part of a much bigger theft case involving cash, gold jewellery and other valuables worth around Rs 7-8 lakh from popular YouTuber Rachna Gurjar’s home.

The incident took place in Mohani Khayawada village under Narwar police station limits. Known online for her videos flaunting jewellery and a lifestyle built around luxury visuals, she said the break-in happened while the family was inside the house.

According to her complaint, the burglars cut through the boundary wire fencing to enter the premises. Once inside, they moved in a planned way and locked the bedroom doors from outside, leaving Rachna Gurjar and her husband, Udhal Singh Gurjar, trapped inside their own room. The couple came to know about the incident only early in the morning.

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CCTV cameras turned away before entry

Gurjar said the intruders appeared to know the layout of the house and the security setup. She alleged that the CCTV cameras installed on the property were turned upward before the theft began, which meant no footage of the actual movement inside the house was recorded.

After disabling surveillance in this way, the burglars broke open cupboards and searched through rooms. They took Rs 1.91 lakh in cash, a gold mangalsutra, four gold rings, a silver waist ornament and other household items. Electronics and valuables were also taken during the same break-in.

What has stood out in the complaint is the small detail left behind in the reports, the thieves also picked up a box of Red Bull soft drinks worth around Rs 8,000 before leaving the house.

Locked room, early morning discovery

Gurjar said she realised something was wrong around 4 am when she woke up and found the room locked from the outside. After somehow getting out, the family saw that several items were missing and immediately informed the police.

The cops reached the house soon and carried out an inspection of the site. Officers have started examining CCTV footage from nearby houses and shops to trace any movement of suspects in the area. Early findings suggest the entry and exit were planned in a way that avoided attention.

Complaint to Shivpuri SP

Following the theft, Gurjar met the superintendent of police in Shivpuri and requested swift action. She asked for the arrest of those involved and recovery of the stolen goods. She also said she would continue to speak about the case through her social media until there is progress in the investigation.

She gained popularity online through videos that showcase jewellery, home décor and lifestyle content set against a rural backdrop. Her posts often highlight gold and silver ornaments and curated luxury visuals, which have helped her build a strong following.

Based on her complaint, an FIR has been registered and probe is underway.