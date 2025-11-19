Red Fort Blast: Accused Dr Umar Spent 3 Hours In Parking Lot To Assemble Bomb Inside Car

Red Fort Blast: In a major breakthrough in the Red Fort blast case, investigators have found that accused Dr Umar Muhammad assembled the explosives while sitting inside his car in a public parking area near the monument. Sources confirmed on Wednesday that Umar spent nearly three hours inside the parking lot before triggering the deadly explosion on November 10.

Three Hours Inside Parking Lot

According to reports, Umar’s Hyundai i20 entered the Red Fort parking lot at 3:19 p.m. and left at 6:22 p.m. During this time, he did not step out of the vehicle even once. Investigators believe he used these hours to put the explosive device together. Umar’s phone activity remained high during the day, and he was reportedly in contact with his handlers as he moved around the area. Officials are now examining whether he was receiving instructions, waiting for someone, or looking for the spot for a potential attack.

Blast Plan Abandoned at Red Fort

The original plan may have been to trigger the explosion inside or near the parking lot. However, Umar and his associates allegedly made a key miscalculation, it was Monday, and the Red Fort was closed to visitors. As a result, the parking area was almost deserted.

Because very few people were present there, investigators said that the plan was dropped. Umar then decided to move the car towards a more crowded location.

Explosion Shifted to Netaji Subhash Marg

After leaving the parking area, Umar drove onto Netaji Subhash Marg, a busy road between Red Fort and Chandni Chowk. It was there that he activated the explosive device.

The blast resulted in 13 deaths and left 20 others injured, sending shockwaves across the national capital.

Key Questions for Investigators

Despite progress in the case, several questions are unanswered. Security agencies are trying to understand why Umar risked staying inside one of Delhi’s most secure zones for three hours. They are investigating whether he was waiting for backup, a sleeper cell contact, or additional instructions.

Officials also suspect that the blast may have been carried out prematurely, possibly due to panic within the module after the arrest of some of its members.

Focus on Wider Terror Network

Delhi Police and central agencies are now examining the broader network linked to the attack. They are probing Umar’s associates, the Telegram group used for communication, and the possibility of active sleeper cells in the region.

With ties emerging between the accused and networks in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, investigators are working to track the source of the explosives and uncover the entire conspiracy behind the deadly blast.