Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2985044https://zeenews.india.com/india/red-fort-blast-accused-s-house-demolished-in-pulwama-by-security-forces-2985044.html
NewsIndia
RED FORT BOMB BLAST

Red Fort Blast Accused’s House Demolished In Pulwama By Security Forces

The demolition, carried out in the early hours of Friday, marks a stark escalation in the forces’ crackdown on terror networks linked to the November 10 attack that claimed 13 lives and injured dozens more.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 09:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Red Fort Blast Accused’s House Demolished In Pulwama By Security ForcesRed Fort Bomb Blast Accused’s Home Razed To Ground. (Photo: Zee News)

In a swift and decisive overnight operation, security forces razed the family home of Dr. Umar Nabi, the prime suspect in the deadly car bomb blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, to the ground in Pulwama district, South Kashmir.

The demolition, carried out in the early hours of Friday, marks a stark escalation in the forces’ crackdown on terror networks linked to the November 10 attack that claimed 13 lives and injured dozens more.

The two-storey structure in Koil village, Pulwama—Dr. Nabi's ancestral home—was reduced to rubble using bulldozers under heavy security cover, officials confirmed. No resistance was reported, though residents described a tense atmosphere as Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel cordoned off the area from midnight until dawn.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to sources, Dr. Nabi, a 28-year-old doctor and assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, has been confirmed through DNA evidence as the driver of the white Hyundai i20 packed with explosives that detonated prematurely near the Red Fort’s parking lot.

Earlier, in the aftermath of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir security forces had launched a widespread crackdown, demolishing the houses of at least ten terrorists and sympathisers across districts including Pulwama, Anantnag, Bandipora, Shopian, Kulgam, and Kupwara using controlled blasts and bulldozers.

The targeted properties included those of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives Asif Ahmad Sheikh (also known as Asif Sheikh or Asif Shah) in Tral, Pulwama; Adil Hussain Thoker in Bijbehara, Anantnag; and Ahsan Ul Haq Sheikh (also Ahsan Ahmad Sheikh) in Murran, Pulwama, as well as Jaish-e-Mohammed affiliate Amir Nazir Wani in Tral, Pulwama. Others included Jameel Ahmed Sheer Gojri in Bandipora and Haris Ahmad in Kachipora, Pulwama, as part of the attempt to dismantle the terror ecosystem and deter further violence.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bihar election result 2025
Baikunthpur Election Results: BJP's Mithilesh Tiwari Wins By Over 16,000 Votes
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025
Bahadurganj Result 2025: AIMIM's MD Tauseef Alam Wins By Margin Of 28726 Votes
Bihar election result 2025
Rupauli Election Result 2025: JDU's Kaladhar Mandal Wins, RJD Suffers Defeat
Bihar Election 2025
Raxaul Election Result 2025: Pramod Kumar Sinha Wins Bihar Assembly Seat
Bihar election result 2025
Madhepura Election Result 2025: RJD's Chandra Shekhar Defeats JDU's Kavita
Baniapur Election Result 2025
Baniapur Result: Kedar Nath Singh Takes On Chandani Devi In Close Contest
Bihar election results 2025
Bihar Poll Results 2025: How RSS Silently Engineered BJP’s Historic Sweep
Bihar Assembly elections 2025
Phulparas Election 2025: JDU's Sheela Kumari Wins By Margin Of 14099 Votes
Maharajganj Election Result 2025
Maharajganj Election Result: Hem Narayan Sah Leads RJD's Vishal Jaiswal
Bihar Election 2025
Govindganj Election Result 2025: Raju Tiwari Wins Bihar Assembly Seat