Red Fort Blast Case: NIA Arrests Another Key Aide, Accused Of Providing Technical Support To Terror Module

In a major development in the Red Fort car bomb blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another key associate linked to the November 10 terror attack that killed 15 people and injured over 30 near the historic monument in Delhi.

The accused, identified as Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, a resident of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was apprehended by an NIA team from Srinagar as part of its ongoing probe into the case. Agency sources said Wani had allegedly provided crucial technical support to the terror module by modifying drones and experimenting with rocket-making ahead of the attack.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Danish was a close associate of Dr. Umar-un-Nabi, the assistant professor from Haryana’s Al-Falah University who is believed to have driven the explosive-laden car that detonated outside the Red Fort. DNA samples collected from the blast site later matched those of Dr. Umar’s mother, confirming his death in the explosion.

According to the investigation, Danish, a political science graduate, met Umar’s group in October 2023 at a mosque in Kulgam. He was later taken to a rented apartment near Al-Falah University, where the professor allegedly indoctrinated him to carry out a suicide bombing. However, Danish is said to have refused the mission in April 2025, citing religious objections and poor financial condition.

Following his refusal, Dr. Umar reportedly executed the attack himself, with support from other educated professionals, including Dr. Adeel Rather and Dr. Muzaffar Ganaie. The module, officials revealed, is linked to banned terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), indicating the emergence of a so-called “white-collar” terror network of radicalized scholars and technocrats.

Meanwhile, Danish’s father, Bilal Wani, a local dry fruit seller, set himself on fire after learning about his son’s involvement in the blast. He later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. Wani’s brother, Professor Nazir Wani, is also being questioned in connection with the case.

NIA officials said that multiple teams are pursuing leads across various states to unravel the wider conspiracy and identify everyone linked to the sophisticated terror module behind the Red Fort bombing.