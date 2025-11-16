Red Fort Blast Case: NIA Arrests Key Aide Who Helped Arrange Car Used In Suicide Attack

Delhi Blast: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kashmiri man believed to have helped the suicide bomber behind the November 10 Red Fort car blast, marking a major step forward in the probe, officials said on Sunday.

In a major breakthrough in the Red Fort area car bomb blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kashmiri resident who had conspired with the suicide bomber to carry out the terror attack, which claimed 10 innocent lives and left 32 others injured. Amir… pic.twitter.com/pHL81j6ZLT — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2025

The accused, Amir Rashid Ali, was picked up from Delhi. Investigators say the car used in the explosion was registered in his name. His arrest came after NIA teams carried out widespread searches across the city soon after taking over the case from Delhi Police.

According to officials, Amir — a resident of Samboora in Pampore — had been in touch with the suspected suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, and played a role in arranging the Hyundai i20 that was eventually turned into a vehicle-borne IED.

The agency has now confirmed through forensic examination that the person driving the explosive-laden car during the blast was indeed Umar Un Nabi. Nabi, a native of Pulwama, worked as an Assistant Professor in the General Medicine department at Al Falah University in Faridabad.

Investigators have also seized another vehicle linked to Nabi. It is currently being examined for additional clues. So far, 73 witnesses, including several injured in the blast, have been questioned.

The NIA is working with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and other agencies as it follows multiple leads to piece together the larger conspiracy and identify everyone involved in the attack.

(With IANS Inputs)