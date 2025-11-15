Red Fort Blast: New CCTV Reveals 40-Foot Underground Shockwave; 13 Dead, Terror Module Planned 3 Car Bombs | VIDEO

Red Fort Blast: New CCTV footage has revealed the terrifying intensity of a car blast near Delhi's historic Red Fort on Monday, which killed 13 people. The visuals sourced from the underground Red Fort Metro Station confirm that the force of the explosion was felt up to 40 feet below ground level.

The footage shows quite clearly that the flooring, store shutters, and food-corner shelves inside the underground station were shaking violently immediately after the explosion, while panic-stricken commuters can be seen scrambling for safety.

VIDEO | Delhi: CCTV visuals from inside Lal Quila Metro Station capture moments during the car blast near Red Fort that killed 13 people and injured several others on November 10.



Underground Metro Station Felt the Shockwave

Investigators said the blast occurred directly above the route of the Delhi Metro line, illustrating the potential for a larger catastrophe had the road structure been compromised.

Impact: Indeed, the metro station footage confirms a huge shockwave, where furniture and structural elements are seen to vibrate from a street-level explosion.

Safety Concern: Authorities noted that significant road damage could have directly impacted the underlying metro infrastructure.

Casualty Update: The death toll resulting from the explosion of the white Hyundai i20 that occurred on Monday evening has reached 13 people.

Terror Module Used Three Car-Bombs; Search for Third Vehicle On

The deepening investigation revealed a very structured "white-collar" terror module, which had prepared multiple VBIEDs for the attack.

Three Car Plan: Investigators revealed that the accused had prepared three car-borne IEDs, namely, the white i20 which exploded, a Ford EcoSport recovered in Faridabad, and a third car that is still missing.

Second Vehicle Found: A Red Ford EcoSport, connected with the module, was recovered on Wednesday in Khandawali village, Faridabad. Police have detained the individual who parked the car there.

Arrests and Links: The module, which police believe was linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, led to the arrest of eight individuals, including three doctors affiliated with Al-Falah University in Haryana.

Mass Seizure and High Alert

A large cache of material was recovered after the initial arrests, following which all border and police station areas were put on high alert.

Explosives Seized: Recovered during investigation - 2,900 kilograms of explosives, chemicals, related literature, and electronic circuits.

Ongoing Search: The search for the third vehicle and any remaining unaccounted explosives continues across all sensitive zones.

