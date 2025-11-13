Delhi Red Fort Blast: How Did A Prayagraj Medical Gold Medalist Dr Shaheen Become A Commander In A JeM-Linked Terror Module

The probe into the Red Fort car blast in Delhi has finally reached the doorstep of Motilal Nehru State Medical College in Prayagraj—where the arrested prime female suspect, Dr Shaheen Saeed (alias Shaheen Shahid), initiated her medical career. Security agencies are now scanning her academic records and trying to track former batchmates and teaching faculty to piece together her ideological journey.

The story of how a bright medical student became a suspected member of a terror network, purportedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and its women's wing.

Tracing the Doctor's Academic Journey

Over a decade ago, Dr. Shaheen finished her medical studies; during college, she was known as a hardworking and ambitious student.

Prayagraj Foundation: Shaheen joined the MBBS course at the Motilal Nehru Medical College in 1996 and completed her course in 2002. She then did her MD in Pharmacology in the same college.

Early Career: She started her career as an Assistant Professor in Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College, Kanpur, selected through UPPSC around 2006-2007.

Investigation Focus: Agencies are now scrutinizing her college admission documents, old hostel registers, and are preparing to question her batchmates from the 1996-2002 period about any unusual affiliations or radical tendencies she might have displayed.

The Path to Radicalisation

Around 2015, Dr. Shaheen's personal life took a dramatic turn following her divorce from her ophthalmologist husband in Maharashtra. It was at this point that her association with the terror network is said to have crystallized.

Faridabad Connection: She met Dr. Muzammil Shakeel, a student at Al-Falah University in Faridabad. Their relationship blossomed, and it was during this time Shaheen was introduced to a religious network that dramatically changed her views on life.

JeM Link: Agencies suspect that she was subsequently recruited by the women's wing of the JeM-linked module, Jamaat-ul-Mominaat. This wing reportedly used medical credentials as a cover to recruit several doctors into its network, with Shaheen gradually falling into the trap.

Logistics and Brother Under Scrutiny

The probe is also focused on the logistical activities of Dr. Shaheen and her brother, Dr. Parvez Ansari, Assistant Professor, Integral Medical College, Lucknow.

Frequent travel: While at Al-Falah University, Shaheen frequently travelled between Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, and Haryana on the pretext of attending medical seminars and health camps. All her movements, contacts, and lodgings are now being investigated.

The sudden resignation of the brother, Dr. Parvez Ansari, was seen by the ATS as an attempt to preempt the investigation. The agencies have seized his electronic devices, including laptops and hard disks, which are being scanned for links to the JeM module.

Critical Seizures: In a raid at the Lucknow residence of their father, a retired health official, on November 11, police seized critical electronic devices and documents. Agencies reportedly found an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, and live cartridges in Dr. Shaheen's car, removing any lingering doubt about her involvement.

Six Doctors Arrested in Nationwide Terror Network

The investigation into the Delhi blast has revealed a well-orchestrated and multi-state terror module masquerading as members of the medical profession.

Medical Network: Six doctors have been arrested so far, with links spanning Faridabad, Saharanpur, Srinagar, and Lucknow. Agencies believe that the network used their professional credibility to brainwash youth and also helped in logistics. Dr. Shaheen is suspected of having played a key role as a female commander, handling aspects like funding, logistics, and secretive financial transactions for the module.

