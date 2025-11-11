Red Fort Blast Car Sold On Fake Documents To Pulwama Man In Faridabad; Massive Terror Link Probed

A critical breakthrough has been achieved in the investigation of the car blast that took place near the Red Fort Metro Station. According to authorities, the Hyundai i20 car had been sold to a Pulwama resident of Jammu and Kashmir who lived in Faridabad, allegedly on forged documents.

The blast outside the Subhash Marg traffic signal on Monday evening left eight people dead and over 20 injured. The car exploded at 6:52 pm and badly damaged 22 vehicles and smaller tempos parked in the vicinity.

The Hyundai i20 that exploded was originally owned by Md. Salman but was sold to Nadeem, who then sold it to a used car dealer, Royal Car Zone, Faridabad. It was later bought by Tariq.



Unraveling The Ownership Trail

The Hyundai i20, with the registration number HR 26 7624, is believed to have been rigged with explosives, and investigators are tracing its ownership history meticulously.

Last Known Owner: The vehicle was eventually sold to one Tariq, a resident of Pulwama, J&K, who was staying in Faridabad, Haryana.

Transaction Chain: Reports suggest the car first belonged to a person by the name Md. Salman, then passed on to Nadeem, and finally came to Tariq through a used car dealer, Royal Car Zone, in Faridabad.

The Fake Document Angle: Senior Delhi Police officials have confirmed that the possibility of forged identity papers and registration details being used in the sale of the vehicle "cannot be ruled out." All documents related to the last few transactions are currently under intense scrutiny.

Potential Link To Terror Module

The ownership trail leading to a Pulwama resident in Faridabad has raised immediate security concerns and potential links to a recently busted terror module.

The police are investigating Tariq's links with Muzzamil Shakeel, another Pulwama native who was arrested recently in Faridabad. Shakeel's arrest led to the seizure of a large cache, including 2,900 kg of IED-making material.

Car's Route: Preliminary data suggests the car was last tracked in Faridabad on September 20 via toll and CCTV records. It had also been served a challan in Faridabad for wrong parking. Investigating teams are now scrutinizing digital evidence to identify the exact route taken by the vehicle before it reached the blast site in Delhi.

High Alert And Forensic Analysis

The multi-agency teams that are conducting a thorough probe include officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Samples from the blast site have been sent to forensic labs to confirm the nature of the explosive used. A high alert has been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra as a precautionary measure, while nearby lanes remain sealed for detailed forensic mapping and CCTV review.

The injured victims, many suffering from burn injuries, are currently receiving treatment at LNJP Hospital.

