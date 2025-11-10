Red Fort Blast Kills Eight In Delhi: How To Protect Yourself In Bomb Blast Situations?

Red fort blast: At least eight people were killed and several others injured in a powerful explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday evening, police said. The blast took place in a car parked close to the monument. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, according to Delhi Police spokesperson Sanjay Tyagi. Officials said that at least six vehicles and three autorickshaws caught fire following the blast, 24 vehicles damaged in all. The flames were later quickly brought under control by firefighting teams.

Incidents like this serve as a tragic reminder of how unpredictable such explosions can be and how vital it is to know what to do in the moments immediately after a blast. Unexpected bomb blasts can happen anywhere, in crowded places like markets, railway stations, or public events. While such situations are rare, they can be extremely dangerous. When a blast occurs, the first thing you will experience is a loud explosion followed by shock waves, flying debris, and dust. The initial few seconds are the most critical.

Safety experts say that understanding a few key survival steps can significantly increase your chances of staying safe during such emergencies.

What to Do During a Blast

If you ever find yourself near the scene of an explosion, your reaction in the first few seconds is critical. Here’s what experts recommend:

Drop and Cover: If you hear or feel an explosion, immediately get down to the ground. Cover your head and neck with your hands or any nearby object like a bag or jacket. Stay low to protect vital organs from the blast wave and flying debris.

Take Shelter: Move away from windows, glass doors, or unstable structures. If indoors, get under a sturdy table or piece of furniture. If outdoors, lie flat on the ground and try to shield yourself behind a concrete wall, vehicle, or any solid structure.

Protect Your Airways: After an explosion, dust and smoke can cause breathing problems. Cover your nose and mouth with a cloth or your sleeve to avoid inhaling harmful particles.

Stay Alert for Secondary Blasts: Experts warn that attackers often set up multiple explosive devices. Do not rush toward the blast site. Move cautiously in the opposite direction and stay vigilant for other suspicious objects.

After the Explosion

Once the immediate danger passes, check yourself and others around you who are injured. Apply pressure to bleeding wounds using cloth or bandages. If trapped under debris, try to stay calm. Avoid shouting continuously to conserve oxygen; instead, tap on a solid surface or use a phone flashlight to signal rescuers.

Authorities also advise the public not to crowd near the site or record videos. Instead, alert the police and emergency services immediately. Follow official instructions and avoid spreading unverified information on social media.

Staying Prepared

While bomb blasts are unpredictable, staying aware of your surroundings and knowing evacuation routes in public places can increase safety. Security agencies recommend citizens report unattended bags, suspicious activities, or unusual smells to authorities without delay.