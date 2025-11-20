Red Fort Blast: NIA Nabs Four More Suspects Linked To Terror Attack

In a major escalation of its probe into the deadly Red Fort blast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested four more prime accused linked to the terror attack, taking the total arrests in the case to six, as the agency intensifies efforts to dismantle the entire module behind the November 10 explosion.

The four accused were taken into custody by NIA in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on production orders from the District Sessions Judge, Patiala House Court.



NIA has identified the accused as Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (J&K), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (J&K), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (U.P.), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (J&K). They had all played a key role in the terror attack that killed several innocent persons and left many others injured, as per NIA investigations.



Moving expeditiously with its probe in the case, NIA had earlier arrested two other accused - Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani @ Danish, who had provided technical aid to the terrorist involved in the deadly attack. Their interrogation is continuing as part of NIA's efforts to unravel the complete terror conspiracy in the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI.



The anti-terror agency, which was handed over the investigation by the Union Home Ministry, Government of India, soon after the attack, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the carnage.