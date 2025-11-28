Red Fort Blast: NIA Takes Dr. Shaheen Saeed For On-Site Questioning

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into the deadly suicide car bombing near Delhi’s Red Fort, transporting one of the arrested suspects, Dr. Shaheen Saeed from Lucknow to Faridabad for on-ground questioning, sources said on Friday.

Shaheen is one of seven individuals taken into custody in connection with the November 10 blast, which killed 15 people and injured several others. Investigators suspect that Shaheen and the other accused were deeply involved in planning and executing the attack, now at the center of one of the largest counter-terror operations launched in recent months.

On November 20, the NIA arrested Shaheen along with Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganai from Pulwama, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather from Anantnag, and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay from Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrests were made in Srinagar based on production warrants issued by the Patiala House Court in Delhi.

According to sources, Shaheen was brought to Faridabad to help reconstruct the terror plot, as nearly 2,900 kg of explosives were recovered there days before the attack. Investigators also traced the Hyundai i20 used in the blast to a local car dealership in the same area.

Shaheen was taken to Faridabad to verify leads that surfaced during the interrogation of other suspects, including the seventh accused, Soyab, a resident of Dhauj in Faridabad. According to investigators, Soyab allegedly sheltered the bomber Umar Un Nabi shortly before the attack.

During questioning, Soyab reportedly admitted that he “not only harboured Umar but also provided logistical support to facilitate his movements ahead of the blast.”

As part of the ongoing probe (RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI), the NIA said the evidence and statements gathered so far have significantly strengthened its understanding of the operational network behind the bombing.

(With ANI inputs)