Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2983723https://zeenews.india.com/india/red-fort-blast-probe-coded-diaries-two-year-multiple-attacks-umar-nabi-muzammil-ganai-2983723.html
NewsIndia
RED FORT BLAST

Red Fort Probe: First Image Of Bomber Umar Un Nabi Accessed Near Mosque Before Attack | VIDEO

Red Fort blast probe uncovered coded diaries from doctors Umar Un Nabi & Muzammil Ganaie, revealing a 2-year plot for multiple strikes. NIA raced to dismantle the 25-operative terror network.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2025, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Red Fort Probe: First Image Of Bomber Umar Un Nabi Accessed Near Mosque Before Attack | VIDEOPeople walk along a road near the Red Fort as shops start reopening following a car explosion that killed 13 people, in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

Investigations into the Red Fort car blast have thrown up chilling details of a meticulous terror conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by a "white coat" module of doctors from Al-Falah University. Investigators have accessed an exclusive image of the suspected bomber, Dr Umar Un Nabi, near a mosque just hours before the explosion, besides recovering coded diaries detailing a two-year-long plot for multiple strikes.

The NIA and coordinating state police forces are now racing to dismantle a network of 25-30 operatives listed in the recovered documents.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Coded Diaries Point to Multi-Attack Plot

Notebooks and diaries recovered from the campus lodgings of the prime suspects, Dr. Muzammil Ganaie (Room 13) and Dr. Umar Un Nabi (Room 4), reveal the sophistication of the plot.

"Operation" Dates: Coded references, names, numbers, and dates spanning November 8 to 12 were found, along with the word "operation" repeatedly scribbled, suggesting the doctors were planning coordinated attacks around the time of the November 10 blast. Sources say the plot had been in the works for more than two years.

The terror network lists the names of 25-30 people, almost all from Jammu & Kashmir, their home state, or from Faridabad and other neighboring areas, thus giving a fair idea to the police about the module.

Bomber's Final Movements and Vehicle Found

New evidence is helping investigators map the final movements of the suspected bomber, Dr. Umar Un Nabi, who was identified through DNA matching with human remains found at the blast site.

Image Accessed: An EXCLUSIVE picture accessed by news agency ANI places Dr. Umar Un Nabi near a mosque close to the blast site, hinting that he was mapping or finalising his movements just hours before the explosion.

Second Vehicle Seized: On Wednesday, police recovered a red Ford EcoSport (DL10CK-0458), believed to belong to Umar, from Khandawli village in Faridabad. The vehicle was scanned for explosives, and the police will verify if it was used in the plot.

Gaps In The Timeline And Cross-Border Links

The probe is presently zeroing in on a critical 10-day period when Umar was absconding following the arrest of Dr. Muzammil on October 30.

Stockpiling Concerns: The probe is closely scrutinising every suspect who may have assisted, including those who arranged vehicles, accommodations and provided materials. Investigators believed Umar and Muzammil transported the nearly 2,900 kg of explosives and arms to Faridabad in the 30 to 40 days preceding the blast, raising concerns about potential cross-border links to Jammu & Kashmir.

Coordination regarding the tracking of every operative and sleeper cell linked to the module is going on between NIA, J&K Police, and Haryana Police. Background checks also revealed that Dr. Muzammil had previously posted social media content supporting Afzal Guru.

ALSO READDelhi: Explosion Report Near Radisson Hotel Debunked; Police Confirm Loud Bang Was Tyre Burst

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Iran sanctions
Bullying? US Sanctions 32 Entities In 7 Nations Over Iran’s Missile Network
Mian Qayoom
J-K Police Attach Ex-Kashmir Bar Chief's Property Under UAPA
sheikh hasina interview
Yunus Betraying 1971, Erasing B’desh History While Courting Pak, Ex-PM Hasina
Delhi terror attack
Is Big Action Coming? Pakistan Loses Sleep Over India's Massive War Drill
Delhi Red Fort blast
5 Young Lives, 5 Families Torn Apart: The Human Stories Behind Delhi The Blast
NIA raids
NIA Raids 10 Locations Across Five States in Al-Qaeda Terror Case
Delhi blast
'Never Imagined She Could Be...': Ex-Husband Of Arrested Doctor Shaheen Shahid
Delhi blast
R&AW Chief Gets Additional Charge Of Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat
Delhi air pollution
Delhi Air Pollution Update: SC Seeks Reports From Punjab, Haryana
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast A Terrorist Attack, Perpetrated By Anti-National Forces: India