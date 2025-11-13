Red Fort Probe: First Image Of Bomber Umar Un Nabi Accessed Near Mosque Before Attack | VIDEO

Investigations into the Red Fort car blast have thrown up chilling details of a meticulous terror conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by a "white coat" module of doctors from Al-Falah University. Investigators have accessed an exclusive image of the suspected bomber, Dr Umar Un Nabi, near a mosque just hours before the explosion, besides recovering coded diaries detailing a two-year-long plot for multiple strikes.

The NIA and coordinating state police forces are now racing to dismantle a network of 25-30 operatives listed in the recovered documents.

VIDEO | Delhi terror incident: CCTV visuals show suspect Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the explosives-laden car, leaving the mosque near Turkman Gate before the blast on Monday evening.



Coded Diaries Point to Multi-Attack Plot

Notebooks and diaries recovered from the campus lodgings of the prime suspects, Dr. Muzammil Ganaie (Room 13) and Dr. Umar Un Nabi (Room 4), reveal the sophistication of the plot.

"Operation" Dates: Coded references, names, numbers, and dates spanning November 8 to 12 were found, along with the word "operation" repeatedly scribbled, suggesting the doctors were planning coordinated attacks around the time of the November 10 blast. Sources say the plot had been in the works for more than two years.

The terror network lists the names of 25-30 people, almost all from Jammu & Kashmir, their home state, or from Faridabad and other neighboring areas, thus giving a fair idea to the police about the module.

Bomber's Final Movements and Vehicle Found

New evidence is helping investigators map the final movements of the suspected bomber, Dr. Umar Un Nabi, who was identified through DNA matching with human remains found at the blast site.

Image Accessed: An EXCLUSIVE picture accessed by news agency ANI places Dr. Umar Un Nabi near a mosque close to the blast site, hinting that he was mapping or finalising his movements just hours before the explosion.

Second Vehicle Seized: On Wednesday, police recovered a red Ford EcoSport (DL10CK-0458), believed to belong to Umar, from Khandawli village in Faridabad. The vehicle was scanned for explosives, and the police will verify if it was used in the plot.

Gaps In The Timeline And Cross-Border Links

The probe is presently zeroing in on a critical 10-day period when Umar was absconding following the arrest of Dr. Muzammil on October 30.

Stockpiling Concerns: The probe is closely scrutinising every suspect who may have assisted, including those who arranged vehicles, accommodations and provided materials. Investigators believed Umar and Muzammil transported the nearly 2,900 kg of explosives and arms to Faridabad in the 30 to 40 days preceding the blast, raising concerns about potential cross-border links to Jammu & Kashmir.

Coordination regarding the tracking of every operative and sleeper cell linked to the module is going on between NIA, J&K Police, and Haryana Police. Background checks also revealed that Dr. Muzammil had previously posted social media content supporting Afzal Guru.

