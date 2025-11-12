Advertisement
RED FORT BLAST

Red Fort Blast: Suspect Doctor Went Underground Days Before Attack, Police Crack Down In J&K

Red Fort Blast: It has been discovered that three days before the suicide bombing, suspect Dr Umar Nabi, a 33-year-old doctor from Koyal village in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, had switched off his phone and could not be contacted by his family.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 10:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Three days before the suicide bombing, suspect Dr Umar Nabi went into hiding.

After the tragic Red Fort blast in Delhi claimed 13 lives and injured many, it has been discovered that three days before the suicide bombing, suspect Dr Umar Nabi, a 33-year-old doctor from Koyal village in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, had switched off his phone and could not be contacted by his family. Police sources said he went into hiding after learning that authorities were searching for him following the arrest of two doctors — Dr Adil and Dr Muzamil, whose questioning led to the recovery of explosives, NDTV reported. 

According to officials, the arrests of Dr Adil and Dr Muzamil led investigators to 2,900 kg of explosive material, including ammonium nitrate, seized from Faridabad in Haryana. The suspected bomber, Dr Umar, is believed to be connected to this network.

