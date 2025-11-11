Advertisement
DR. UMAR MOHAMMAD RED FORT BLAST SUICIDE BOMBER

3 Hours Of Terror: First Photo Of Red Fort Blast Suspect Dr. Umar Reveals Chilling Pre-Explosion Staking Time

Agencies accessed the first photo of suspected Red Fort suicide bomber, Dr. Umar Mohammad. The explosive-laden i20 car was chillingly parked near Sunheri Mosque for 3 hours before the blast.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 09:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
3 Hours Of Terror: First Photo Of Red Fort Blast Suspect Dr. Umar Reveals Chilling Pre-Explosion Staking TimeFirst Photo Of Red Fort Blast Suspect Dr. Umar. (PHOTO: Social Media)

The prime suspect in the deadly Red Fort car blast, identified as Dr. Umar Mohammad, is believed to have been the suicide bomber inside the explosive-laden vehicle. Investigative agencies have accessed the first image of the alleged terrorist, who was reportedly the owner of the white Hyundai i20 that detonated on Monday evening, killing at least nine people.

 

