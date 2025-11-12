'Mom My First Love': How Tattoos, T-Shirts Help Families Identify Red Fort Blast Victims

Red Fort Blast: The powerful car blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening, which claimed ten lives and left scores injured, created widespread chaos that made identifying the victims a devastating challenge for grieving families. The bodies were charred and mangled due to the intensity of the explosion, and it was only through small, intimate details that families found grim confirmation of their worst fears-like tattoos and pieces of clothes.

The blast shattered vehicle windows meters away, and the shockwave was felt across nearby buildings. As families searched desperately, familiar tattoos and torn T-shirts served as the only remaining, heartbreaking traces of their loved ones.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tattoos Provide Final Identification

For 34-year-old pharmaceutical businessman Amar Kataria from Chandni Chowk, tattoos dedicated to his parents offered the only clear identifier.

Lasting Mark: Kataria’s body was charred beyond recognition. However, his family identified him by the tattoos inked on his arms that read: "Mom my first love" and "Dad my strength."

Family's Ordeal: Kataria’s father related the harrowing experience: "He had a shop in Bhagirath Palace and had left at around 6:45 pm. We got the information when we called his phone number, and it was answered by a woman who told us about the blast. We identified him after an inquiry; he had a tattoo on his hand, a chain with a ring, and an earring."

Kataria is survived by his wife and a three-year-old child.

T-Shirt Confirms Worst Fears

Another victim, Jumman, the only breadwinner of his disabled wife and children in Shastri Park, was identified after a 20-hour search based only on his clothes.

Partial Remains: "His legs were missing, and his body badly damaged. We identified him through his T-shirt," his uncle Mohammad Idris told a news agency while confirming the severity of the damage caused by the blast.

Terror Probe And Government Response

The blast, which took place in a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car near the Subhash Marg traffic signal, has now been confirmed to be a terror plot.

Official Case: Delhi Police have registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosives Act, and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kotwali Police Station.

High-Level Review: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that "all possibilities" are being investigated as multiple central agencies join the probe.

Vow for Justice: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that those behind Delhi explosion would not be spared and that everyone involved would be brought to justice.

ALSO READ | TIMELINE: How J&K Police Linked Doctors To JeM Terror, Uncovering 2900kg Explosives And Red Fort Blast