Red Fort Blast: New Video Of Bomber Dr Umar Nabi Emerges, Says It’s ‘Martyrdom Operation’

Red Fort Blast: A new video allegedly featuring Red Fort blast suspect Dr. Umar Nabi has surfaced online, it came nearly a week after the November 10 explosion that killed 13 people.

In the self-recorded clip, the accused is seen justifying the attack and describing suicide bombing as a “misunderstood concept,” claiming it is viewed as a “martyrdom operation” in Islam. The emergence of the video has raised fresh concerns for investigating agencies, which are already probing the motive and network behind the deadly Red Fort attack.