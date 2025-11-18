Advertisement
DELHI RED FORT BLAST

Red Fort Blast: New Video Of Bomber Dr Umar Nabi Emerges, Says It’s ‘Martyrdom Operation’

Red Fort Blast: In the self-recorded clip, the accused is seen justifying the attack and describing suicide bombing as a “misunderstood concept,” claiming it is viewed as a “martyrdom operation” in Islam.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 10:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Red Fort Blast: New Video Of Bomber Dr Umar Nabi Emerges, Says It’s ‘Martyrdom Operation’Image: Zee Photos

Red Fort Blast: A new video allegedly featuring Red Fort blast suspect Dr. Umar Nabi has surfaced online, it came nearly a week after the November 10 explosion that killed 13 people.

In the self-recorded clip, the accused is seen justifying the attack and describing suicide bombing as a “misunderstood concept,” claiming it is viewed as a “martyrdom operation” in Islam. The emergence of the video has raised fresh concerns for investigating agencies, which are already probing the motive and network behind the deadly Red Fort attack. 

