Red Fort Blast: New Video Of Bomber Dr Umar Nabi Emerges, Says It’s ‘Martyrdom Operation’

Red Fort Blast: A new video allegedly featuring Red Fort blast suspect Dr. Umar Nabi has surfaced online, it came nearly a week after the November 10 explosion that killed 13 people.
In the self-recorded clip, the accused is seen justifying the attack and describing suicide bombing as a “misunderstood concept,” claiming it is viewed as a “martyrdom operation” in Islam. The emergence of the video has raised fresh concerns for investigating agencies, which are already probing the motive and network behind the deadly Red Fort attack.
दिल्ली में फिदायीन हमला करने वाले आतंकी डॉ उमर ने बनाया अंग्रेजी में सेल्फी वीडियो, बेफिक्र होकर शहीद होने की बात करता दिखा #DelhiBlast #Umar #Video #Viral | #ZeeNews @akhileshanandd @_poojaLive @Rajurajjee2 @timechangelives pic.twitter.com/2iQ3t8K2fX Zee News (ZeeNews) November 18, 2025
