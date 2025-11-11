'Is Something Going On?': Viral Reddit Post Noted Heavy Army Near Red Fort Hours Before Blast

A viral Reddit post detailing an unusually heavy presence of police and military personnel in the Old Delhi area, just hours before the fatal car blast near the Red Fort, adds an intriguing layer to the ongoing terror investigation. The post, which had been shared on the popular social media platform at about 4:00 pm, questioned the increased security presence in the exact area where the explosive-laden Hyundai i20 detonated just before 7:00 pm.

"Is Something Happening In Delhi?"

The user, who introduced himself as a Class 12 student, said that he was surprised to see the large-scale deployment near the historic landmark and metro stations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Post: Titled "Is something going on in Delhi?", the user wrote: "I just came back from my school. and not lying everywhere there was just police and army and media like on the red fort on metro everywhere. Not even kidding when i was travelling in the metro I saw more army than ever. Is something going on like whats up today? [sic]"

Viral Reaction: The post has now accumulated thousands of upvotes and shares across social media, with users amazed at the specificity in timing and location. Comments included users writing: "Bro tried to warns us all (unknowingly)," and "Bro predicted future with exact place."

High-Level Probe Launched

The blast at the Subhash Marg traffic signal that killed at least eight people is being investigated from a terror angle, more so after the arrest of several suspects linked to a Faridabad terror module earlier in the day.

Agencies Involved: Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that multi-agency teams, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police, were investigating the case.

All Angles Explored: Addressing the media, Shah said there would be a "thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account," and that no angle, including the possibility of a terror attack, was being ruled out.

While the increased security mentioned in the Reddit post may be connected to the prior arrests made in the NCR region, investigators have made no official comment that would link the timing of the post to the blast itself. The probe continues under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA.

ALSO READ | 3 Hours Of Terror: First Photo Of Red Fort Blast Suspect Dr. Umar Reveals Chilling Pre-Explosion Staking Time