/Red Fort blast case: Delhi court sets August 27 for NIA chargesheet review

The Rouse Avenue Court has listed the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) chargesheet in the November 2025 Red Fort car blast case for taking cognisance on August 27. Meanwhile, the court has asked the NIA to file a table specifying the role of each accused. The NIA has filed a 7500-page chargesheet against 11 accused persons. The prosecution complaint that runs into thousands of pages cites more than 580 witnesses.



Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma called for a report from the court staff regarding the scrutiny and checking of the chargesheet and accompanying documents. The court listed the matter for taking cognisance of the chargesheet, subject to the NIA filing a brief note for the convenience of the court. The court said that thereafter it would pass an order on cognisance and that the matter would be taken up in the regular course.



During the hearing, the court also asked the NIA to file a death verification report of the deceased accused Umar Un Nabi. The NIA has also filed an application seeking directions to declare a witness as a protected witness.



Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhav Khurana, along with Trisha Mittal and Public Prosecutor Anil Dabas, appeared for the NIA. It was submitted that the first chargesheet against 11 accused was filed on May 14, followed by a supplementary chargesheet on June 27, 2026.



The court also took up five applications pending for disposal. The first application was moved by the NIA seeking issuance of an open non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Mujaffar Ahmed. The second application was filed under Section 44 of the NIA Act read with Section 17 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), seeking to declare one witness as a protected witness in view of a threat assessment report.



The court directed the NIA to supply copies of the application to all the accused within five days. The counsel for the accused were directed to file their replies within five days.



Another application was moved on behalf of accused Tufail Ahmed Bhat. His counsel, advocate Priya Vats, submitted that she had not received a copy of the application moved by the NIA. Accused Tufail Ahmed Bhat is seeking telephone facility, for which the NIA has given a no-objection certificate (NOC). The counsel said that on July 6, the court had directed the jail authorities to file a report, but the same was not on record.



It was further stated that on July 13, the court had directed the concerned jail superintendent to consider the request afresh and remain present before the court with a report. However, due to the transfer of the court, the status of the earlier order could not be ascertained.



The court directed the jail superintendent concerned to appear in person or through video conferencing and file a report regarding the provision of telephonic facility to accused Tufail Ahmed Bhat.



The NIA was also directed to file a reply to the said application. Another application was filed by accused Amir Rashid Mir and Adeel Ahmad Rather, stating that they were lodged in a high-risk ward and were not getting sufficient time outside their cells. They sought directions from the court in this regard.



The court was informed that the NIA had filed a reply to the application. The application will be taken up by the court in due course. The court also noted that counsel for accused Zameer Ahmed Ahangar had submitted that an application seeking phone-call and e-Mulaqat facilities had been filed, but the same was not traceable.



The court directed the court staff to trace the application and place it before the court on the next date of hearing. Ahlmad was directed to place the application along with the reply before the court. If the application could not be traced, a report to that effect would have to be filed.



The court ordered that the applications be separately registered and heard on different dates so that the main case could proceed expeditiously in accordance with law. The court also noted that further investigation was pending against certain known and unknown persons.



The Chief Investigating Officer (CIO) was directed to file a report on whether the proceedings could proceed further in accordance with law in light of the pending investigation.



The case pertains to the deadly car bomb blast that took place near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, 2025. The NIA has already filed a chargesheet against several accused persons. One of the accused, Umar Un Nabi, died in the blast.



The NIA is to produce the accused persons before the court through video conferencing. Advocate Harish Singh, along with Aniket Rai, appeared for Accused Mufti Irfan.



The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 11 accused persons in connection with the blast near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, 2025. According to the NIA, the high-intensity vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) explosion killed 11 people and injured several others, besides causing extensive damage to nearby property.



The agency has invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.



Among those chargesheeted is alleged main conspirator Dr Umar Un Nabi, whose proceedings are proposed to be abated owing to his death. The remaining accused named in the prosecution complaint are Aamir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Soyab, Dr Bilal Naseer Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar.



The NIA has alleged that all the accused were associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), which the agency described as an offshoot of Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). AGuH was declared a terrorist organisation by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2018.



According to the agency, the chargesheet is based on an extensive investigation conducted across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi-NCR. The prosecution complaint reportedly contains 588 oral testimonies, more than 395 documents and over 200 seized material exhibits.



The NIA has alleged a larger "jihadi conspiracy" involving radicalised individuals, including medical professionals, who were allegedly inspired by AQIS/AGuH ideology. Investigators claimed that the accused reorganised the outfit as "AGuH Interim" during a secret meeting in Srinagar in 2022.



The agency further alleged that the accused launched an operation titled "Operation Heavenly Hind", aimed at overthrowing the democratically elected government and imposing Sharia rule.



According to the probe agency, the accused allegedly recruited members, spread extremist ideology, stockpiled arms and ammunition and manufactured explosives using commercially available chemicals. The NIA claimed that the explosive substance used in the blast was Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP), allegedly prepared after multiple experiments.



The investigation also allegedly revealed the illegal procurement of prohibited weapons, including AK-47 rifles, Krinkov rifles and country-made pistols, along with experiments involving rocket-based and drone-mounted IEDs targeting security establishments. The agency stated that scientific and forensic examination, including DNA fingerprinting and voice analysis, helped establish the identity of the deceased accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi.