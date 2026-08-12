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Red Fort blast case: Delhi court sets August 27 for NIA chargesheet review

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court lists the NIA chargesheet in the 2025 Red Fort car blast case for cognisance on August 27, ordering a breakdown of each accused person's role.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
Red Fort blast case: Delhi court sets August 27 for NIA chargesheet review
Image Credit: File photo/ANI. 11 people were killed in a blast near Red Fort last November.

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Red Fort blast case: Delhi court sets August 27 for NIA chargesheet review
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