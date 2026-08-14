/Impenetrable fortress: How AI video analytics and multi-agency forces are securing Red Fort for August 15

Independence Day 2026: Delhi Police has made the historic Red Fort a totally impenetrable fort to ensure the 79th Independence Day celebrations across the nation. As part of a multi-layered anti-terrorism response operation, law enforcement agencies have established a fortified perimeter of the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tricolor and give an address to the countrymen.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia has disclosed that the security protocol has been strengthened significantly after studying recent security threats in the National Capital Region (NCR).
One of the highlights of the enhanced security protocol is a sophisticated surveillance system that has replaced the conventional human monitoring system.
Over 1,000 smart cameras: More than a thousand CCTV cameras that are installed with facial recognition capabilities and AI-enabled video analytics systems cover the inner, middle, and outer layers of the Red Fort.
Detection of threats in real-time: The smart camera feeds are connected to a centralized control room in real-time and help identify any suspicious crowd formation, luggage left behind, and unauthorized entries.
Rapid tactical response: Strategically located quick reaction teams (QRTs) are provided real-time automated alerts by the control room to contain any operational threats in a matter of seconds.
Securing the venue demands coordination among several federal and municipal agencies.
Integrated command centers involve the Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), intelligence agencies, and civic administration departments.
"A multi-level counter-terror response plan is in place. Advanced AI analytics and complete mock drills ensure that all agencies are in absolute synchronization in any contingencies," said Raja Banthia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North District).
Emergency response units have conducted intensive inter-agency drills to improve tactical operation, medical evacuation procedure, and perimeter containment.
Although the alert level is high, the screening procedures have been simplified to avoid congestion among dignitaries, media and general visitors.
Integrated access gates: Multi-location electronic screening gates expedite pedestrian traffic with stringent physical bag check procedures.
Traffic management: Special diversion channels through Central and North Delhi for secure VVIP movement and easy passage for emergency services.
Capital-wide security measures: Alert levels are also raised in major transit centers like Indira Gandhi International Airport, railways and Delhi Metro corridors.
FAQs
What is the security arrangement around the Red Fort on Independence Day?
The Delhi Police has put into operation a tiered strategy against terrorist attacks that includes over 1,000 AI-enabled CCTV cameras, video analysis, specialized tactical teams, and coordination centers.
How does AI play a role in securing the celebrations on Independence Day in Delhi?
Live videos captured from cameras are analyzed using AI algorithms that help detect any suspicious activities and overcrowded areas around the perimeter of the Red Fort.
Is there traffic restriction on Independence Day in and around the Red Fort?
Yes, the Delhi Police ensures selective traffic diversion in Central Delhi and North Delhi regions.
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