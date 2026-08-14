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  • /Impenetrable fortress: How AI video analytics and multi-agency forces are securing Red Fort for August 15

Impenetrable fortress: How AI video analytics and multi-agency forces are securing Red Fort for August 15

Independence Day 2026: Featuring over 1,000 AI-powered surveillance cameras, live video analytics, and joint tactical teams from central agencies, the security grid guarantees absolute protection while streamlining access for thousands of attending citizens.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 06:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 06:47 PM IST
Impenetrable fortress: How AI video analytics and multi-agency forces are securing Red Fort for August 15
Image Credit: How AI video analytics and multi-agency forces are securing Red Fort for August 15.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Impenetrable fortress: How AI video analytics and multi-agency forces are securing Red Fort for August 15
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