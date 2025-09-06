Advertisement
RED FORT THEFT

Caught On Camera: Rs 1 Crore Gold, Diamond Urn Stolen From Red Fort Grounds During Jain Ritual | VIDEO

A priceless urn, studded with gold, diamonds, and rubies, has been stolen from a religious ceremony at the Red Fort.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 12:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Caught On Camera: Rs 1 Crore Gold, Diamond Urn Stolen From Red Fort Grounds During Jain Ritual | VIDEOGolden Kalash worth Rs 1 Cr stolen from Red Fort during Jain religious event; suspect identified (Photo credit: CCTV footage)

An urn worth around ₹1 crore, which is gold and gem-studded, was allegedly stolen from a park within the premises of Delhi's Red Fort on Tuesday. The theft was carried out while a religious ceremony was being conducted by the Jain community, surprising devotees who were busy with the rituals.

 

Details of the Stolen Urn

The stolen urn is a valuable artifact weighing approximately 760 grams in gold and with intricate carved designs of 150 grams of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds. The religious ritual was in process at the Red Fort park area near Gate No. 15 when the crime was committed. Delhi Police have made it clear that the robbery occurred within the park area and not in the main fort. 

Investigation Underway

After the report, police got the matter investigated at once and are actively tracking the suspect. Authorities have secured CCTV footage that recorded the movements of the person. Police have identified the suspect and announced that soon an arrest will be made. FIR has been registered in the case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

ALSO READMumbai Bomb Threat Suspect Arrested In Noida, Police Thwart Ganesh Festival Scare

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK