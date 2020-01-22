Red Fort to remain closed for pubic from Wednesday till January 31 for Republic Day celebrations

The Red Fort will remain closed for the public and general visitors till January 31, on account of the 71st Republic Day celebrations. The fort will close on Wednesday announced the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The celebration of 'Bharat Parv' by the Ministry of Tourism will also be observed along with the January 26 celebrations.

The Ministry of Defence has shortlisted a total of 22 participants for the Republic Day parade. The participants including 16 States and Union Territories and six ministries and departments have been shortlisted for participation in the parade after a series of five meetings.

They are--Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Department of Financial Services, NDRF (Ministry of Home Affairs), CPWD (Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs), Ministry of Shipping, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

The tableaux proposals received from various States/UTs and Central Ministries/Departments are evaluated in a series of meetings of the Expert Committee comprising of eminent persons in the field of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography etc., added the statement. The Expert Committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day, which the Brazilian president accepted.