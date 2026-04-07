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NewsIndiaRed matka vs. black matka: Which clay pot is best for your health? Viral video explains | WATCH
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Red matka vs. black matka: Which clay pot is best for your health? Viral video explains | WATCH

Choosing between a red or black clay pot this summer? A viral video reveals that Red Matkas provide iron while Black Matkas offer alkaline water (pH 8.5) for better digestion.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 07:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Red matka vs. black matka: Which clay pot is best for your health? Viral video explains | WATCHWhat is the healthiest type of clay pot - red or black? (PHOTO: Social media/X)

The current heatwave throughout India has led to an online discussion about earthenware water storage vessels, or matkas. Traditionally, matkas were used to keep water cool due to the properties of clay. A recent viral video demonstrated the health benefits associated with both red and black clay pots, helping consumers understand which to purchase for their requirements.

The video has gained a large following on X (formerly Twitter), addressing the issue of which type of clay pot is best for our bodies—red or black clay pots.

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The red clay pot - A natural iron supplement?

In the video, the maker discusses how red clay pots are made of regular clay baked over an open flame. The following are other characteristics of red clay pots as determined by the video:

Mineral content: Red clay consists mostly of iron and, therefore, should be a good source of iron.

Best for: Individuals who have an iron deficiency or anaemia should select red pots, as natural minerals will leach into the drinking water stored in them.

The cooling process: Video claims that red containers lose heat much more quickly than black ones because of their porousness.

The black jar for alkaline digestion: The creator goes on to discuss the Black Matka jar. Its manufacture involves heating and smoking. The video's points include:

Bacteria killing: The firing method is reported as stopping bacteria from breeding/swelling in water.

Alkalinity (pH): Water in the jar will go to 8.0 – 8.5 for an alkaline base.

Best for: People with food allergies to stomach acids.

Stays hot longer: It may take longer to cool down than a red jar, but it keeps doing so much longer than a red jar.

Controversy

The internet has blown up over the issue. Some of the responses include:

"Red jars have always been my go-to, their taste is incomparable" – response by user 1.

"Black jars are scientifically proven to cool for a longer amount of time" – response from user 2.

"Both jars are a better choice than plastic bottles and refrigerators" – response from user 3.

The conclusion: While both jars have advantages, the Black Matka offers the best modern world benefits, including an alkaline property and better temperature retention.

(Disclaimer: The information contained herein is derived from viral social media postings of health-related claims. Zee News cannot independently authenticate these health-related claims. Therefore, readers should consult with a medical doctor or a qualified nutritionist prior to changing their diets by any substantial amount.)

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