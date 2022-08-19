NewsIndia
REET ANSWER KEY 2022

REET 2022 answer key released at reetbser2022.in, direct link to download here

BSER REET answer key 2022 is now available on the official website reetbser2022.in, 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 07:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau

REET 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) released the provisional REET answer key 2022 on Thursday (August 18) at its official website- reetbser2022.in. Candidates can now check and download REET 2022 answer key for all the shifts.

Along with the release of REET answer key, BSER has also opened the window for candidates to raise objections against the BSER REET answer key 2022 till August 25 (12 pm). Candidates must pay Rs.300 per question for challenging the RBSE REET answer key 2022.

ALSO READ- REAP Exam 2022: Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process registration begins

Here's how to raise objections against the REET answer key 2022

  1. Visit the  the official website of REET 2022 - reetbser2022.in. 
  2. On the home page, click the link that reads “Click here to file objection on answer key” 
  3. Entre your roll number, date of birth and  captcha code 
  4. Click the "Next" button, OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number
  5. Enter the OTP and click submit
  6. Check REET answer key 2022 with the concerned question and raise the objection
  7. Pay the objection fee and submit 
  8. Download and print the answer key of REET 2022 for future purpose

REET Answer Key 2022 Direct Link

BSER will soon release the REET 2022 results along with final reet answer key on the official website reetbser2022.in after August 25.

