REET Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at reetbser2022.in- direct link to download here
REET Admit Card 2022 Released on the official website reetbser2022
REET Admit Card 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSER) released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 admit card today July 20 on their official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download it from REET's official website, reetbser2022.in. To download the REET admit card 2022, candidates must enter their login information. The REET exam 2022 will be held on July 23 and 24, 2022. ALSO READ: JEE Main admit card Tomorrow
Direct link to download REET Admit card here
REET admit card 2022: Here’s how to download admit card
- Visit the official website for REET - reetbser2022.in
- Click on the download REET admit card link.
- A new page will appear on the screen, where the candidate must enter their REET id and password before clicking the submit button. The REET hall ticket will be shown on the screen.
- Check all of the information on the REET admit card.
REET Admit Card 2022, direct link
REET Admit Card 2022: Details mentioned on Admit Card
Candidates are advised to check the following information on the admit card after taking the printout.
- Name of the candidate
- Date of birth
- Signature of the candidate
- Photograph of the candidate
- The language selected by candidates for the REET 2022 exam
- Roll number
- The exact address of the RTET 2022 exam centre
- System Generated application number/ user-id
- Date and time of REET 2022 exam
- Exam Day Guidelines COVID 19 instructions
REET is the Rajasthan Eligibility Test for Direct Recruitment of Primary and Upper Primary Government School Teachers. The exam is divided into two levels. Level 1 exams are held to recruit primary teachers (Class 1 to 5) and Level 2 exams are held to recruit secondary teachers (Class 6 to 8).
