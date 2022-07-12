REET Admit Card 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSER) will release the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 admit card soon on their official website. When the admit card is released, candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download it from REET's official website, reetbser2022.in. To download the REET admit card 2022, candidates must enter their login information. The REET exam 2022 will be held on July 23 and 24, 2022.

REET admit card 2022: Here’s how to download admit card

Visit the official website for REET - reetbser2022.in

Click on the download REET admit card link.

A new page will appear on the screen, where the candidate must enter their REET id and password before clicking the submit button. The REET hall ticket will be shown on the screen.

Check all of the information on the REET admit card.

REET Admit Card 2022: Details mentioned on Admit Card

Candidates are advised to check the following information on the admit card after taking the printout.

Name of the candidate

Date of birth

Signature of the candidate

Photograph of the candidate

The language selected by candidates for the REET 2022 exam

Roll number

The exact address of the RTET 2022 exam centre

System Generated application number/ user-id

Date and time of REET 2022 exam

Exam Day Guidelines COVID 19 instructions

REET is the Rajasthan Eligibility Test for Direct Recruitment of Primary and Upper Primary Government School Teachers. The exam is divided into two levels. Level 1 exams are held to recruit primary teachers (Class 1 to 5) and Level 2 exams are held to recruit secondary teachers (Class 6 to 8).