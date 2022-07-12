REET Admit Card 2022 to be released soon at reetbser2022.in- here’s how to download hall ticket
REET Admit Card 2022: BSER will release REET Admit Card soon on their official website, scroll down for more details.
- BSER will release REET Admit Card soon on their official website
- REET is a direct test for recruitment of upper and primary govt school teachers
- The REET exam 2022 will be held on July 23 and 24, 2022
Trending Photos
REET Admit Card 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSER) will release the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 admit card soon on their official website. When the admit card is released, candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download it from REET's official website, reetbser2022.in. To download the REET admit card 2022, candidates must enter their login information. The REET exam 2022 will be held on July 23 and 24, 2022.
REET admit card 2022: Here’s how to download admit card
- Visit the official website for REET - reetbser2022.in
- Click on the download REET admit card link.
- A new page will appear on the screen, where the candidate must enter their REET id and password before clicking the submit button. The REET hall ticket will be shown on the screen.
- Check all of the information on the REET admit card.
REET Admit Card 2022, direct link
REET Admit Card 2022: Details mentioned on Admit Card
Candidates are advised to check the following information on the admit card after taking the printout.
- Name of the candidate
- Date of birth
- Signature of the candidate
- Photograph of the candidate
- The language selected by candidates for the REET 2022 exam
- Roll number
- The exact address of the RTET 2022 exam centre
- System Generated application number/ user-id
- Date and time of REET 2022 exam
- Exam Day Guidelines COVID 19 instructions
REET is the Rajasthan Eligibility Test for Direct Recruitment of Primary and Upper Primary Government School Teachers. The exam is divided into two levels. Level 1 exams are held to recruit primary teachers (Class 1 to 5) and Level 2 exams are held to recruit secondary teachers (Class 6 to 8). ALSO READ- IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Operator posts in Indian Oil, direct link here
More Stories