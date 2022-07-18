REET Admit cards 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to release the hall tickets for REET 2022 by July 19, 2022. As per the latest media reports, the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2022 Admit Card will be released by tomorrow at the official website reetbser2022.in.

Steps to download the REET Admit Card 2022, check here

Visit the official website reetbser2022.in

On the home page, click on the link available for admit card

Entre login credentials like Application number, DOB etc

Submit, your REET admit card will appear on the screen

Check and download the admit card for future purposes

The REET examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 23 and 24, 2022 in 2 sessions. The Level-1 exam will be for candidates who want to teach students from classes 1 to 5 while the Level-2 exam will be for candidates who want to teach students from classes 6 to 8. Candidates must notice that the BSER has already issued the exam city intimation slips.

