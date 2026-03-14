'Regime change already written on walls in Bengal': PM Modi targets TMC at Kolkata rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that a change of government in West Bengal is inevitable, saying the sentiment for political transformation is already visible “on the walls and in the minds of the people”.

Addressing a massive rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, which marked the culmination of the Parivartan Yatra, the Prime Minister said the people of the state are ready to bring the Bharatiya Janata Party to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“The inevitable regime change has been written on the walls and in the minds of people of West Bengal. Everyone is chanting for the BJP to bring the BJP to power in the state. Everyone wants the Jungle Raj in Bengal to end now,” he said.

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Modi alleged that after coming to power in 2011, the All India Trinamool Congress strengthened itself by inducting criminal elements associated with the previous Left Front government.

“In this way, Trinamool Congress betrayed the people of West Bengal, who ousted the Left Front and brought Trinamool Congress to power with a lot of hope,” he said. According to him, the presence of such elements in the system has led to corruption, political violence, and serious crimes against women across the state.

“Behind every crime, especially in cases of crime against women, there is involvement of any Trinamool Congress leader,” the Prime Minister alleged.

He added that a BJP government in the state would ensure strict enforcement of the law. “The day is not far away when there will be a rule of law in West Bengal with the BJP coming to power. Not a single criminal element will be spared,” he said.

“The oppression of the people of West Bengal in the hands of the ruling Trinamool Congress will end shortly. There will be the rule of law and not the law of the ruler in West Bengal. There will be only one place for Trinamool Congress’ criminals, which is behind bars,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also accused the state government of encouraging illegal infiltration, claiming it has altered the socio-demographic profile of several districts.

“With the state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress constantly encouraging illegal infiltration, the socio-demographic picture in many districts in the state has changed. These illegal infiltrators are becoming a threat to the common people of the state, especially women,” he said.

Modi further alleged that such infiltrators form a key vote bank for the ruling party. “But these illegal infiltrators are the dedicated vote banks of the Trinamool Congress, and hence they oppose the process of preparing a clear voters’ list,” he said.

He also claimed that the state government has repeatedly opposed the implementation of several welfare schemes introduced by the Centre.

“According to them, the single aim is not to work for the development and welfare of the people of West Bengal, but also not to allow others to work. That is exactly why Trinamool Congress and the state government are opposing the implementation of several centrally sponsored schemes in West Bengal,” the Prime Minister said.

(With IANS inputs)