/‘Regime change will happen... just wait until he returns’: Sanjay Raut claims Modi won’t be PM in April next year

VIDEO | Delhi: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Rahul Gandhi's Vietnam trip says, "Rahul Gandhi is not doing this for the first time. He often spends more time travelling abroad. His only job is to come to India, create a controversy over an issue and then leave on foreign trips. Where does he go abroad and whom does he meet? Nobody understands this, and nobody knows. Rahul Gandhi should tell the country where he has travelled abroad over the last two to three years, whom he has met and who paid for his trips. These questions are important because Rahul Gandhi is not an ordinary person. He is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a public figure. The public has the right to know why he is travelling abroad." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)