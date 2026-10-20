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  • /‘Regime change will happen... just wait until he returns’: Sanjay Raut claims Modi won’t be PM in April next year

‘Regime change will happen... just wait until he returns’: Sanjay Raut claims Modi won’t be PM in April next year

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader did not explain the basis for his prediction.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 09:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 09:53 PM IST
‘Regime change will happen... just wait until he returns’: Sanjay Raut claims Modi won’t be PM in April next year
Image Credit: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. (Photo: ANI)

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