Registration for pilgrims for Kartarpur corridor begins on October 20

The registration for Kartarpur corridor is set to begin from October 20. Indian pilgrims will have to carry passport, but no visa is required. Sources told Zee Media that India and Pakistan are still holding talks over USD 20 visa fee being proposed by Islamabad as a fee for services for the use of the Kartarpur corridor.

On October 14, Pakistan sent its own draft proposal on Kartarpur corridor mentioning that Indian pilgrims will have to pay USD 20 (approximately Rs 1,500) as fee for services to use the corridor. It is to be noted that India had voiced its concern over Pakistan's demand when the officials of the two sides met in early September.

The draft agreement sent by Pakistan also mentioned that the exchange of lists of yatris will be done at least 10 days prior to them crossing over to Pakistan through the corridor with Islamabad and then the vetting of names will be done at least four days prior to these yatris coming to Pakistan through the corridor.

In case of the agreement of the draft, both sides are expected to sign at a ceremony which could take place at the Wagah–Attari border or at the Zero Point of Dera Baba Nanak. New Delhi and Islamabad have held three rounds of formal talks on the Kartarpur corridor’s draft agreement while at least four times technical level experts have met to discuss the nitty-gritty of the project.

The Kartarpur corridor remained a long-standing demand of the Sikh community in India. Both Pakistan and the Indian side began working on their side for the Kartarpur corridor. The corridor will be visa-free for Indian pilgrims entering from India into Pakistan, first of its kind between the two countries.

It is expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the Indian side of the Kartarpur corridor on November 8. The construction work of 4.2 km-long corridor would be completed by October 31. The corridor will open for pilgrims on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev on November 9.