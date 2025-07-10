Thousands of bike taxi riders across Karnataka have made an urgent plea to the state government to regulate—rather than restrict—the sector by immediately adopting the Centre’s Aggregator Guidelines 2025 issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

In an open letter addressed to ministers across Labour, Transport, IT/BT, Industries, Revenue, and Health, as well as the Leader of the Opposition, riders stressed the legal permissibility of bike taxis under the Motor Vehicles Act. The letter, coordinated by the Bike Taxi Association (BTA), emphasized that the state government already has the authority to regulate services and doesn’t require further legislative changes.

“The law is clear, the guidelines are in place—what we need now is political will,” said a BTA representative at a press briefing. “Each day of delay pushes thousands of riders closer to destitution.”

The association underscored three key concerns in its appeal:

Legal Clarity: The MoRTH Guidelines empower states to regulate bike taxis without requiring additional amendments.

Livelihoods at Stake: With no policy in place, riders face legal uncertainty and income loss.

Public Good: Bike taxis offer affordable, last-mile transport options critical for daily commuters in cities like Bengaluru.

The absence of regulation has not only affected riders’ ability to earn but has also left a gap in urban mobility. As one rider put it, “We’re not asking for special treatment. We just want the right to work and serve the public legally.”

Other states like Maharashtra, Delhi, and Telangana have already implemented similar frameworks. Karnataka’s continued inaction, riders argue, leaves them behind both economically and administratively.

With mounting pressure and increasing media attention, the ball is now in the Karnataka government’s court. The BTA has called on Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and other stakeholders to act swiftly in the interest of both livelihoods and commuters.