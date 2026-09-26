Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘Reiterating falsehoods year after year doesn’t make them true’: India slams Pakistan PM Sharif’s rhetoric at UN

‘Reiterating falsehoods year after year doesn’t make them true’: India slams Pakistan PM Sharif’s rhetoric at UN

India also hit back at Pakistan’s references to religious intolerance and minority rights, May 2025 standoff claims and terrorism calims at UN. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 09:05 AM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 09:05 AM IST
‘Reiterating falsehoods year after year doesn’t make them true’: India slams Pakistan PM Sharif’s rhetoric at UN
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘Reiterating falsehoods year after year doesn’t make them true’: India slams Pakistan PM Sharif’s rhetoric at UN
2
3
4
5