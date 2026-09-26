/‘Reiterating falsehoods year after year doesn’t make them true’: India slams Pakistan PM Sharif’s rhetoric at UN

A failing economy, an opposition on the streets and conflict-laden provinces have put Pakistan under immense pressure at home, but at the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once again raised the Indus Waters Treaty and Kashmir, while presenting Pakistan’s account of the May 2025 conflict with India as a ‘success’.
Sharif spoke about Pakistan’s version of the May 2025 conflict, presenting Islamabad’s response during the confrontation as a victory. During his remarks, Indian diplomat R Srinivas was seen laughing when Sharif referred to Pakistan’s claimed “victory” in the conflict.
India slammed Pakistan Prime Minister, exercising its right to reply; First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Petal Gahlot, directly rejected Pakistan’s references to Jammu and Kashmir.
“References were made to the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This is an integral and inalienable part of my country and will always remain so. But if we must talk about Kashmir, let us turn our attention to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Ask the people of Rawalkot about the wanton killings, the brutal violence and the denial of basic rights that they have long experienced,” Gahlot said.
She said the central issue remained Pakistan’s long-standing practice of cross-border terrorism.
#WATCH | New York | Exercising the right of reply of India on Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's speech, First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Petal Gahlot says, "This afternoon, the General Assembly heard some bizarre remarks from the representative of Pakistan. This… pic.twitter.com/ICH056qzQB— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026
“At the heart of the issue is the long-standing practice of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan. We demonstrated last year that terrorists will have nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. Our right to defend ourselves against terrorism will be exercised and continued. Terrorism by Pakistan will have consequences,” she said.
Gahlot added that India was confident the UN General Assembly would recognise Pakistan and its policies for what they “really are”, rather than accept what she described as the version “mendaciously” projected by its representative.
“Reiterating falsehoods year after year does not make them true. Pakistan’s terrorism, deceit and duplicity will neither benefit it nor the world,” she said.
India also hit back at Pakistan’s references to religious intolerance and minority rights.
“The views we heard emanate from those with a long record of bigotry and hatred. They claim to uphold security during the day; they actually carry out terrorism at night. This assembly was subjected to remarks about religious intolerance from the very regime whose mainstay is blasphemy laws. The world knows how minorities are treated in Pakistan. No pious platitude can mislead it,” she said.
She also questioned Pakistan’s claims about democratic rights and human values.
“We heard some hypocritical homilies about democratic rights and human values from a regime whose capital at this very moment is being fortified against its own people. And that, Mr President, is happening because this is a regime of the army, by the army, and for the army. Their puppets may come and go, but let us have no illusion about who calls the shots. The reality of Pakistan is expressed in its 27th Amendment and the lifelong immunity granted to its real ruler,” Gahlot said.
India also invoked the September 11, 2001, attacks and Pakistan’s record on terrorism while responding to Sharif’s remarks.
“This afternoon, the General Assembly heard some bizarre remarks from the representative of Pakistan. This happens just a fortnight after New York City and the world marked the 25th anniversary of the horrendous 9-11 terrorist attack,” she said.
“This context is important to keep in mind because its mastermind, Osama bin Laden, was living right on the doorstep of the Pakistani Army’s premier academy. This was the very entity which was the subject of such deep genuflection before us today by the representative of Pakistan,” Gahlot said.
“But all this is only to be expected from what Pakistanis themselves call a Form 47 government,” she added.
India has delivered a firm rebuttal to the well-worn rhetoric presented by Sharif at the Assembly. His forceful assertions on issues such as the Indus Waters Treaty and Pakistan’s reaction to Operation Sindoor have failed to gain any traction on the global stage, leaving Pakistan isolated once more.
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