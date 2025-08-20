Advertisement
DELHI CM REKHA GUPTA

Rekha Gupta Attacked: Who is Rajesh? Man Who Attacked Delhi CM During Public Hearing Identified

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was reportedly attacked at her residence during a 'Jan Sunwai' on Wednesday. Conflicting reports described the incident, while accused Rajesh from Rajkot is detained.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 11:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Rekha Gupta Attacked: Who is Rajesh? Man Who Attacked Delhi CM During Public Hearing IdentifiedDelhi CM Rekha Gupta (PHOTO: ANI)

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked by a man at a 'Jan Sunwai' (public hearing) session at her Civil Lines residence on Wednesday. The attack, which has been criticized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is under police investigation, and the accused have been arrested.

Accused From Rajkot

Police have named the arrested man as Rajesh, 41, of Rajkot, Gujarat. The authorities are ascertaining his identity and claims. The precise sequence of occurrences that culminated in the claimed assault is unclear, with both differing accounts given by witnesses and political statements.

Divergent Accounts Of The Incident

Reports by the Chief Minister's Office originally reported that Ms. Gupta had been "slapped" and her "hair pulled" in the course of their interaction. They reported that the man, having given the man a piece of paper, started shouting profanities before allegedly hitting the Chief Minister. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor also implied a physical assault with hair-pulling, suggesting the "criminal intent" and "political leanings" of the accused.

Yet Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva presented a different version. He denied allegations of a slap, saying that a momentary "mishap" took place when the man "suddenly grasped her hand and tried to drag her," resulting in a moment of "commotion." Sachdeva opined that at this pushing and shoving, the Chief Minister could have "bumped her head against the rim of a table." He reiterated that "the slap or stone-pelting tales are concocted" and asked for patience until the police probe is over.

CM Stable, Programmes To Go On As Is

In spite of the incident, Sachdeva assured that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is fine and has been checked by doctors. He termed her a "strong woman" who, in spite of the shock, has declared her plan not to postpone her planned public programmes. Police authorities, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), have reached the CM's house to conduct the ongoing investigation into the episode.

